X

    Jalen Brunson Delights NBA Twitter as Knicks Blow Out Cam Johnson, Nets

    Doric SamMarch 2, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 1: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on March 1, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The New York Knicks continued their hot streak on Wednesday with a 142-118 beatdown of the Brooklyn Nets, and point guard Jalen Brunson was once again the star of the show.

    Brunson dazzled the home fans at Madison Square Garden by scoring 30 of his 39 points in the first half to spearhead the blowout, which was New York's seventh straight win. The 26-year-old shot an efficient 15-of-18 from the field and dished out six assists in the victory.

    With Brunson leading the way, the Knicks had six players score in double figures, including all five starters. Quentin Grimes added 22 points while Julius Randle had 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

    But it was Brunson who was the engine that powered New York on Wednesday, and NBA Twitter showered him with some well-deserved praise:

    Playoff P Basketball @playoffpbball

    One of the best halves of individual basketball in the NBA &amp; probably Knicks history. Jalen Brunson is a star. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewYorkForever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewYorkForever</a>

    Yahoo Sports @YahooSports

    Jalen Brunson tonight: 39 PTS / 15-18 FG / 6 AST<br><br>The Knicks have won 7 in a row 🤜💥🤛<a href="https://t.co/Ke70G6VPJZ">pic.twitter.com/Ke70G6VPJZ</a>

    Jalen Brunson Delights NBA Twitter as Knicks Blow Out Cam Johnson, Nets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

    Knicks GUARD Jalen Brunson scored 39 pts on 15-18 FG (83%). That is the most points by a Knicks player while shooting 80% since Amar'e Stoudemire scored 41 on Feb. 6, 2011. <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a> <a href="https://t.co/qLNXIwBFKq">pic.twitter.com/qLNXIwBFKq</a>

    Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 @Kazeem

    Jalen Brunson's shot making tonight has just been a work of art. My God

    Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

    Knicks up 81-57 on the Nets at the half.<br><br>Jalen Brunson has 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting.<br><br>That may have been the best half the Knicks have played this millennium.<br><br>I'm 100% serious.

    Knicks Memes @KnicksMemes

    Jalen Brunson is the best acquisition by a New York sports team since _______ ????????

    Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg

    I take the Knicks seriously because of Jalen Brunson. The rest fits.

    Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie

    Jalen Brunson did what?!?!

    John Jastremski @john_jastremski

    It's worth repeating, how was Jalen Brunson not an All Star????

    Max Wildstein @MaxWildstein

    Jalen Brunson has 70 points in his last six quarters against the Nets

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    Let's just pretend Jalen Brunson was an All-Star this season. Cool? Cool.

    NBA @NBA

    Jalen Brunson is going OFF in MSG 💪<br><br>30 PTS (career-high for a half)<br>4 AST<br>4 3PM<br>12/14 FG<br><br>Watch live on the NBA App<br>📺: <a href="https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK">https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK</a> <a href="https://t.co/G0GtplOe0p">pic.twitter.com/G0GtplOe0p</a>

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    Jalen Brunson 30-balled the Nets at half. <br><br>I love the 2023 Knicks.

    New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork

    Thibs to Jalen Brunson at halftime in the locker room <a href="https://t.co/DVNseZwAXr">pic.twitter.com/DVNseZwAXr</a>

    ChrisShearn @ChrisShearnYES

    30 piece at the half for Jalen Brunson. 81 pts for Knicks. Knicks shooting 68.1% from field and 70% from 3.

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    Jalen Brunson has 30 points at halftime with 2 free throws.

    Stadium @Stadium

    Jalen Brunson drops 30 in the first half and the Knicks have 81 points as a whole. They are HOT🔥🔥🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>) <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/7Gj1ReE43q">pic.twitter.com/7Gj1ReE43q</a>

    Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

    Jalen Brunson wasn't an all-star this season lol

    Kevin Gray Jr. @KevinGraySports

    JALEN BRUNSON IS A STAR! FLATOUT! Happy for him that he's shining, absolutely love it! <a href="https://t.co/XWngFOJroT">https://t.co/XWngFOJroT</a>

    Benjy Sarlin @BenjySarlin

    So is Jalen Brunson going to be the first All-NBA non-All-Star or has this happened before

    After not being selected for the All-Star Game, Brunson has been on a tear. He averaged 27.3 points in February and kicked off March in grand fashion with a statement performance against a rival team.

    The Knicks appear to have found a formula for success after an inconsistent start to the season. New York is peaking at the right time, as the playoffs are on the horizon.

    Brunson and the Knicks (37-27) will look to make it eight straight wins when they return to action on Friday against the Miami Heat (33-30).