Jalen Brunson Delights NBA Twitter as Knicks Blow Out Cam Johnson, Nets

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks continued their hot streak on Wednesday with a 142-118 beatdown of the Brooklyn Nets, and point guard Jalen Brunson was once again the star of the show.

Brunson dazzled the home fans at Madison Square Garden by scoring 30 of his 39 points in the first half to spearhead the blowout, which was New York's seventh straight win. The 26-year-old shot an efficient 15-of-18 from the field and dished out six assists in the victory.

With Brunson leading the way, the Knicks had six players score in double figures, including all five starters. Quentin Grimes added 22 points while Julius Randle had 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

But it was Brunson who was the engine that powered New York on Wednesday, and NBA Twitter showered him with some well-deserved praise:

After not being selected for the All-Star Game, Brunson has been on a tear. He averaged 27.3 points in February and kicked off March in grand fashion with a statement performance against a rival team.

The Knicks appear to have found a formula for success after an inconsistent start to the season. New York is peaking at the right time, as the playoffs are on the horizon.

Brunson and the Knicks (37-27) will look to make it eight straight wins when they return to action on Friday against the Miami Heat (33-30).