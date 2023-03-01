Clippers' Paul George: I'm Likely the '2nd Guy' on Title Team; 'I Had to Be Honest'

Harry How

Paul George was the No. 1 option for Indiana Pacers teams that made back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014, but he admitted it took that experience to recognize his best chance at winning a championship was to find a different role elsewhere.

"After years of being there, going through injuries and then seeing how the league was shaping up, it was like 'Man, I can't do this alone,'" he said during an appearance on The Old Man and The Three podcast with JJ Redick.

"I had to be honest to myself," George continued. "In order for me to win at the highest level and get to where I want to get to, I don't think I'm the one guy. I can, I can score with the best, I can take over games with the best. But I don't honestly think that's what my game is if I want to win a championship. I don't think that's where my place is if I want to win a championship. I felt like I learned that."

The 32-year-old has since played alongside prime Russell Westbrook on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Kawhi Leonard on the Los Angeles Clippers and said he takes pride in his ability to fit into various roles.

While George is still looking for his first championship, this season's Clippers could be challengers in a wide-open Western Conference.

They are sixth in the conference at 33-31 but have someone with a proven championship pedigree in Leonard leading the way with George as an overqualified No. 2 option. If they can stay healthy and play at their full potential, George may finally realize that championship dream.

Even if he does so as the No. 2 option.