Police: UGA CFB Staffer Chandler LeCroy Was Drunk, Driving 104 MPH Before Fatal Crash

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

An investigation into the Jan. 15 crash that killed former Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy determined LeCroy was drunk and driving 104 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Per a release Wednesday from the Athens-Clarke County police department (h/t Dylan Jackson and Alan Judd of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution), LeCroy's blood-alcohol level of .197 was more than twice the legal limit and "alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed" were contributing factors.

The school announced LeCroy and Willock were killed and two others were injured in a car crash hours after a parade celebrating the Bulldogs' 65-7 victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

An initial investigation from the Athens-Clarke County police department found the Ford Expedition being driven by LeCroy "left the roadway, striking two power poles and several trees."

Willcock was pronounced dead at the scene. LeCroy was transported to the hospital before dying from injuries sustained in the crash. Georgia's athletic department announced on Jan. 28 the SUV involved in the crash was intended only for recruiting activities, not personal use.

According to the release on Wednesday, investigators said LeCroy and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter were "jockeying for pole position—lane switching, overtaking other cars and driving in opposite lanes" before the crash occurred.

Carter, a projected top pick in the 2023 NFL draft, has been charged with reckless driving and street racing. Both charges are misdemeanors, and an arrest warrant has been issued for the 21-year-old.

Lt. Shaun Barnett of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department told the Associated Press in an email that Carter "is making arrangements to turn himself in" when he returns to Athens following the NFL Scouting Combine.

LeCroy graduated from the University of Georgia in 2021. She was hired as a football recruiting analyst in May 2021. Willcock appeared in all 15 games for the Bulldogs during the 2021 season.