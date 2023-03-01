Jalen Carter Subject of Arrest Warrant After Fatal Crash That Killed Georgia Teammate

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Jalen Carter for reckless driving and racing in regards to the January car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy.

Seth Emerson of The Athletic shared the warrant that said LeCroy and Carter "were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 a.m. … Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash."

The warrant also said the car LeCroy was driving was traveling at approximately 104 mph right before crashing and that a toxicology report revealed her blood alcohol concentration level was .197.

"The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other," it said.

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart released a statement:

"The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community. We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy."

This arrest warrant comes after Alan Judd and Dylan Jackson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Carter was present at the scene of the crash that also injured offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting staff member Tory Bowles.

According to Judd and Jackson, Carter left the scene before police and medical workers arrived and then returned.

He initially told authorities he was a mile away from the crash when it happened before changing his story to say he was following the car at the time. He eventually revealed he was next to the car.

Athens-Clarke County police released a crash report in January that determined excessive speed was a factor when the car LeCroy was driving hit a curb after failing to navigate a turn, left the road and eventually ended up against an apartment unit. Initial public reports suggested it was a single-car crash.

Judd and Jackson reported police obtained surveillance video from a business owner and along the route the players were driving because they suspected other cars were at the scene.

Judd and Jackson also noted Carter was previously ticketed for driving 89 in a 45 mph zone in September. He was fined $1,013 for that incident.

Prior to Wednesday's news, Carter was widely expected to be one of the top players selected in the upcoming NFL draft. B/R's NFL Scouting Department projected him as the No. 4 overall pick and the first non-quarterback taken in a mock draft last month.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Carter met with NFL teams prior to this news being released and "has not been spotted with his group this morning" at the NFL Scouting Combine.