Ric Flair Tabs Reigns as Dream Opponent; Stratus Rumors; Dragon Lee Teases WWE Debut

Flair Wishes He Could Have Wrestled Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair faced many of the top stars in the history of pro wrestling, but current undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns is one he wishes he had the opportunity to lock horns with.

Speaking on his To Be The Man Podcast (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Flair named Reigns as the one wrestler he would have liked to engage with, but was never able to:

"Not while I was active, but the guy I always wish I could have wrestled even in my early 50s is Roman. He's the only guy I wish I could have wrestled that I didn't get to, because I wrestled everybody else. Not at my best, but at least I got a chance to be in the ring with them."

Reigns made his WWE main roster debut in 2012 as part of The Shield, and by that point Flair was essentially already retired from in-ring competition.

It seemed from the start that Reigns was hand-chosen by WWE to be the face of the company for years to come, and while a large portion of the fanbase wasn't behind the choice at first, that has changed over time.

For nearly three years, Reigns has been on top of his game as a heel, holding a world title for more than 900 consecutive days. He has also created an all-time great stable in The Bloodline and deemed himself the Tribal Chief.

Reigns is in the midst of one of the most impressive runs in wrestling history, and he is preparing for a massive WrestleMania 39 main event against the man who could finally end his reign in Cody Rhodes.

Flair returned to the ring last year at the age of 74 for what was advertised as his final match, although retirements are always fluid in the world of wrestling.

Even so, it seems nearly impossible that Reigns vs. Flair will ever happen, meaning it will go down as one of the cross-era dream matches that fans can fantasize about for many years to come.

WWE Was Reportedly Secretive About Stratus' Return

WWE reportedly went the extra mile to conceal that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was present at Monday night's episode of Raw.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Upton), Stratus was not listed internally as being on the show, and there were no prior reports about her being backstage. That was in contrast to the previous week when it was reported that she was present for Raw.

During the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match pitting Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky against Becky Lynch and Lita, Stratus showed up to even the odds by attacking Bayley outside the ring.

That eventually led to Lynch and Lita winning the match to become the new women's tag team champs.

Stratus was reportedly supposed to get involved in the storyline one week earlier when Raw was in her home country of Canada, but Fightful Select (h/t Angel Aramboles of CapJournal.com) reported that it didn't happen because of a "creative change."

Now, Stratus is entrenched in the angle, and it seems likely that it will lead to a match at WrestleMania 39.

A six-woman tag team match featuring Becky, Lita and Trish against Damage CTRL is a possibility, or Trish could face Bayley in a singles match with Becky and Lita defending the tag titles against Dakota and Iyo, and perhaps the team of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler as well.

Whatever ultimately happens, introducing two Hall of Famers in Lita and Stratus into the fold makes things in the women's division even more interesting entering WrestleMania, and it could help get members of the current women's roster more over with the fans in the process.

Dragon Lee Potentially Teases Debut Program on NXT

WWE signee Dragon Lee may have dropped a hint Tuesday regarding when and how he will make his televised debut.

In response to a Twitter video of Grayson Waller discussing NXT head and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels agreeing to be on the Grayson Waller Effect next week, Lee tweeted the following:

Waller has been embroiled in a rivalry with Michaels over the past several weeks because of his belief that The Heartbreak Kid was trying to hold him back. Waller was even suspended for a couple of weeks because of some of his actions.

He will make his return on next week's Roadblock episode of NXT, and it will involved a huge segment featuring both himself and HBK.

The issues between Waller and Michaels have led to speculation about a potential match between them at Stand & Deliver on April 1, but a more likely scenario would perhaps see Michaels choose someone to face Waller on his behalf.

That someone could be Lee, who has yet to make an appearance for WWE since he announced he has signed with the company in December.

Lee is a former two-time Ring of Honor Television and Tag Team champion, as well as a former IWGP junior heavyweight champion, and one of the top luchadores in the world.

He figures to be featured in a top spot for much of his NXT tenure before making his move to WWE's main roster, and entering immediately into a feud with one of NXT's top heels in Waller would be a great place to start.

