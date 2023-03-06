Full 2023 World Baseball Classic Preview and Predictions for Every Round

6 of 8

Matt Brown/WBCI/MLB via Getty Images

March 15: South Korea vs. Netherlands

Between Bogaerts, Profar, Simmons, Gregorius and Jansen, the Honkballers would have the advantage in this matchup in terms of established major-league talent. But even despite that, we lean toward the Koreans as having the stronger overall roster.

That double play tandem of Kim and Edman is simply to die for, and the offensive trio of Choi, Park and Lee is not to be underestimated. The first two have 778 home runs between them in their KBO careers, while Lee has never hit lower than .324 in any of his six seasons.

Predicted Winner: South Korea

March 16: Cuba vs. Japan

This very same matchup was the one that ended the inaugural World Baseball Classic back in 2006, with Japan coming out on top in large part thanks to four one-run innings from tournament MVP Daisuke Matsuzaka. Can Cuba get revenge nearly two decades later?

We think not. If it's not No. 1 or No. 2, then Japan is at least the third-best team in this year's tournament. And unless Céspedes, who's 37, and Despaigne, who's 36, can turn back the clock, Cuba's relatively undermanned offense could be overmatched against Japan's vaunted pitching.

Predicted Winner: Japan

March 17: Mexico vs. Dominican Republic

If any team is going to take down the Dominican Republic, it might just be Mexico. Because as scary-looking as the D.R.'s lineup may be, that foursome of Urías, Walker, Sandoval and Urquidy combined for a 3.11 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP in the majors last season.

And yet...well, we just can't do it. We can't side against any team that, even sans Guerrero, has so many superstars all in the same lineup, much less with guys like Alcantara, Javier, Camilo Doval and Bryan Abreu available to take the bump.

Predicted Winner: Dominican Republic

March 18: Puerto Rico vs. USA

Speaking of scary-looking offenses, it's with no disrespect to Lindor and Báez that we would see a dramatic mismatch if Puerto Rico and the United States were to meet in the quarterfinals. Puerto Rico would simply have to pitch and defend its way to an upset.

But you know what? That's possible. A Lindor-Báez double play combination is as good as it gets, while guys like Christian Vázquez and Enrique Hernández are ace defenders in their own right. And especially if Stroman and the Díaz bothers all take the mound, it's easy to imagine Puerto Rico's pitching not giving USA hitters much to work with anyway.

Predicted Winner: Puerto Rico