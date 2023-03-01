WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 28March 1, 2023
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 28
WWE NXT is ramping up for some of the card's biggest matches to date. The February 28 show was the final step before NXT Roadblock.
Carmelo Hayes would face Tyler Bate as Bron Breakker watched closely for his next challenger to emerge.
Meiko Satomura would fight Zoey Stark in preparation for her NXT Women's Championship bout with Roxanne Perez.
After Gigi Dolin's big return, she would address Jacy Jayne. Wes Lee would continue his NXT North American Championship Open Challenges.
The show also included interesting matches as Indus Sher would clash with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen as well as Sol Ruca face Elektra Lopez.
This show did not have the biggest card but continued to build toward major show in the next two months.
NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Nathan Frazer
- A brawl broke out to start the show in the back as so many hoped to get the title shot. Dabba-Kato almost made it until Apollo Crews cut him off, allowing Frazer to jump in.
- This was Frazer's first televised match since October. He got a "welcome back" chant.
- Frazer took down Lee with a springboard inverted DDT for a nearfall. The challenger planted the champion with a superplex and spinning neckbreaker for another.
- The challenger went for it all with a jump over the top but hit the table then the champion responded with a corkscrew dive to the floor.
After a brawl in the back, Nathan Frazer made his surprise return to take his NXT North American Championship match. The challenger had the champion on the ropes, but Lee found his opening for the Cardiac Kick to retain his title.
This was a great match between two athletes that knew how to spark the crowd. With the title on the line, each nearfall was felt. It was as good an opener as NXT could possibly put together.
While it would be nice to see a heel step up and build a story with Lee, he is crafting unique title defenses each week. Even if he does an Open Challenge at NXT Stand & Deliver, it will be a guaranteed standout.
NXT is not short on challengers that can give Lee another great title defense as the champion is elevating everyone.
Result
Lee def. Frazer by pinfall to retain the NXT North American Championship.
Grade
A+
Notable Moments
Indus Sher (w/ Jinder Mahal) vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen
- Briggs talked up a distracted Jensen, asking that he focus on their match.
- After the match, Jinder Mahal warned The Creed Brothers that Indus Sher would finish this feud at NXT Roadblock.
- JD McDonagh warned Ilja Dragunov that he would pay for injuring him.
- Hank Walker tried to apologize to Axiom for kicking him backstage during the Open Challenge brawl. The two nearly came to blows.
Sanga planted Brooks Jensen with a chokeslam then threw Jensen into a clothesline from Veer, which sealed the win.
While the excuse of Jensen being distracted protected the losers, this was far too one sided for a match featuring former NXT UK tag team champions taking the loss. Josh Briggs and Jensen could have done more in this battle.
Still, the focus was clear. Veer and Sanga remain an unstoppable force. Julius and Brutus Creed cannot match them.
Hopefully, next week will see the return of Roderick Strong to even the odds and set up one final Indus Sher vs. Creed Brothers battle at Stand & Deliver.
Result
Indus Sher def. Briggs and Jensen by pinfall.
Grade
C
Notable Moments
Gigi Dolin Promised to Put the Nail in the Coffin of Toxic Attraction
- Wendy Choo was found in the parking lot, laid out by a mystery assailant.
- Duke Hudson apologized to Thea Hail before their latest class. The Schism interrupted class to berate everyone in Chase U. Chase challenged Joe Gacy for next week.
Gigi Dolin promised to put the final nail in the coffin of Toxic Attraction after comparing Jacy Jayne's betrayal to the abuse she faced at the hands of her mother.
Next week, Dolin will face Jayne one on one, and it will be a major test for both women. Hopefully, they can deliver as neither quite sold their dynamic through words.
No matter how much truth was in the words, Dolin comparing a storyline betrayal to parental abuse came off exploitative. There were easier ways to build up the former Toxic Attraction members' rivalry.
Grade
D
Notable Moments