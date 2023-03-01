WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 28

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT is ramping up for some of the card's biggest matches to date. The February 28 show was the final step before NXT Roadblock.

Carmelo Hayes would face Tyler Bate as Bron Breakker watched closely for his next challenger to emerge.

Meiko Satomura would fight Zoey Stark in preparation for her NXT Women's Championship bout with Roxanne Perez.

After Gigi Dolin's big return, she would address Jacy Jayne. Wes Lee would continue his NXT North American Championship Open Challenges.

The show also included interesting matches as Indus Sher would clash with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen as well as Sol Ruca face Elektra Lopez.

This show did not have the biggest card but continued to build toward major show in the next two months.

