Quinnen Williams, Jets Have Had 'Good' Talks About New Contract, Joe Douglas Says

Mark Brown/Getty Images

As Quinnen Williams heads into the final season of his rookie contract, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas is thinking about a new deal for the All-Pro defensive tackle.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL scouting combine Tuesday, Douglas said the team has had "several good discussions" with Williams and his agent since the end of the season.

"We feel good that this process is gonna play out in the right way," he added.

Speaking to reporters Jan. 9, Williams said he hopes to get an extension done sooner than later.

"Everybody knows I'm a team guy, man," Williams said. "But I do want to get a contract done before the offseason program. I do feel like I deserve to get a contract done before the offseason program just because I did everything right on the field and everything right off the field. Having the organization behind me just like I'm behind them to show that they really support me is a major thing for me."

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL. His contract is worth $31.7 million in average annual salary and $95 million total. DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts ($21 million) and Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs ($20 million) are the only other players at the position who make at least $20 million per season.

The Jets picked up Williams' fifth-year option in April. He will earn a guaranteed $9.6 million in 2023.

Williams seems to have a lot of leverage. The 25-year-old is coming off the best season of his career after leading the Jets in quarterback hits (28), tackles for loss (12), sacks (12) and forced fumbles (two) in 16 starts.

He became the first Jets defensive lineman named to the All-Pro first team since John Abraham in 2001.

Williams was the No. 3 pick by the Jets in the 2019 draft. He has recorded 60 quarterback hits and 27.5 sacks in 57 games.

The Alabama product has established himself as a foundational piece for a defense that was one of the most dominant units in the NFL last season. The Jets finished fourth in points and yards allowed.