ACC Tournament 2023: TV Schedule and Early Men's Bracket Predictions

0 of 4

Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The ACC tournament may not carry as much buzz as the other power-conference tourneys in 2023.

The Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels are not on top of the league, and in the latter's case, they are fighting just to get into the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The Pittsburgh Panthers and Miami Hurricanes will play for the No. 1 seed on Saturday in Coral Gables, Florida.

Pittsburgh played on the first day of the ACC tournament a year ago, but it is assured of not featuring until the third day of action in Greensboro, North Carolina this time around.

If Pitt loses to Miami, though, every team will enter the Greensboro Coliseum with at least five losses, which means the top teams could be susceptible to upsets.

That was the case in 2022, when the Virginia Tech Hokies cut down the nets in Brooklyn as the No. 7 seed.

Duke and UNC have dominated the tournament, winning it 39 times between them. But given the way the ACC regular season has played out, we could see another new name winning this year.