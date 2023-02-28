X

    Report: Commanders, Dan Snyder's $55M Loan 'Primary Focus' of Federal Investigation

    Adam WellsFebruary 28, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 03: Owner Dan Snyder of the Washington Redskins on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on November 3, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo beats Washington 24 to 9. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
    Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

    Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is under federal investigation over a line of credit taken out by the team when he was attempting to buy out his minority partners.

    Per ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., a "secret" $55 million loan is the "primary focus" of an investigation into allegations of financial misconduct by Snyder and the Commanders being led by federal prosecutors in Virginia.

