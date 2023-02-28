Report: Commanders, Dan Snyder's $55M Loan 'Primary Focus' of Federal Investigation

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is under federal investigation over a line of credit taken out by the team when he was attempting to buy out his minority partners.

Per ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., a "secret" $55 million loan is the "primary focus" of an investigation into allegations of financial misconduct by Snyder and the Commanders being led by federal prosecutors in Virginia.

