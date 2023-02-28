Dodgers' Gavin Lux to Undergo MRI After Suffering Knee Injury in Spring Training Game

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux will undergo an MRI on his right knee Monday after having to be carted off the field during the team's spring training game against the San Diego Padres, according to a report by ESPN.

Lux, 25, went down clutching his knee while running from second to third base in the top of the sixth inning. His knee buckled as he tried to avoid a throw, and he fell to the ground in pain.

Lux "heard something pop" outside of his knee, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said in his postgame interview.

"Right now, we're just hoping it's more benign and not anything substantial," Roberts said.

Losing Lux would be a huge blow to the Dodgers, who were looking to him to be the team's everyday shortstop. He was meant to take over for All-Star Trea Turner, who signed an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in the offseason.

If Lux is out for an extended period of time, the organization will look to the recently acquired Miguel Rojas or Luke Williams—who they claimed off waivers in November—to man the position until he returns

Rojas, who made his debut with the Dodgers in 2014, spent the last eight seasons with the Miami Marlins and played all over the infield, slashing .236/.283/.323 with six home runs and 36 RBI in 140 games last year.

Lux was selected with the 20th pick of the 2016 MLB draft by the Dodgers and made his debut in 2019. Last season he batted .276/.346/.399 with six homers and 42 RBIs in 129 games as the primary second baseman.