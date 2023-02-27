Former NFL RB Zac Stacy Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail After Attacking Ex-Girlfriend

Joe Robbins/AAF/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy has been sentenced to six months in jail and one year of probation after pleading guilty to attacking his ex-girlfriend in 2021.

Per WESH 2 News in Florida, an Orange County judge made the ruling on Monday evening. Stacy pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal mischief after the battery charges were dropped as part of his plea agreement.

According to TMZ Sports, Stacy was accused of violently attacking the mother of his child on multiple occasions. The victim said in court documents that he "physically assaulted me several times because he wanted the money back he gave me for our rent."

The woman further detailed his violence: "He punched my legs, slapped me, picked me up by my arms, and threw me into my window, which broke. I had glass in my feet that I removed myself."

In November 2021, Stacy was seen on video assaulting the woman while their infant son was just a few feet away. He had fled the scene of the attack, forcing police to urge him to turn himself in. He was found in Orlando and subsequently arrested while accusing the victim of "staging" the altercation.

Stacy played for the St. Louis Rams and New York Jets during his brief NFL career, retiring in 2017 after appearing in 35 games from 2013 to 2015. He later played in the Canadian Football League and the Alliance of American Football.