Lionel Messi Wins FIFA's The Best Men's Player over Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Just a couple of months after winning his first World Cup title, Lionel Messi was named FIFA's The Best Men's Player on Monday.

It is the second time that Messi, 35, has won the award, and he did so over a loaded contender's field that included Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema, who both had excellent campaigns in their own right.

Messi previously won the award in 2019, and his performance in Qatar this past winter is likely what sealed him winning it this year, as he led Argentina to its first World Cup since 1986.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

