    Lionel Messi Wins FIFA's The Best Men's Player over Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema

    Francisco RosaFebruary 27, 2023

    PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 27: Lionel Messi poses with the Best FIFA Men's Payer 2022 award during The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 on February 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
    Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

    Just a couple of months after winning his first World Cup title, Lionel Messi was named FIFA's The Best Men's Player on Monday.

    It is the second time that Messi, 35, has won the award, and he did so over a loaded contender's field that included Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema, who both had excellent campaigns in their own right.

    FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup

    🏆 𝗠𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗜 🏆<br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheBest?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheBest</a> FIFA Men's Player Award 2022 goes to Lionel Messi! 🇦🇷 <a href="https://t.co/HXEugVH1t9">pic.twitter.com/HXEugVH1t9</a>

    Messi previously won the award in 2019, and his performance in Qatar this past winter is likely what sealed him winning it this year, as he led Argentina to its first World Cup since 1986.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

