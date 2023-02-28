2023 March Madness Title Odds for Men's Top Contenders Entering March

0 of 10

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Who will cut down the nets at the conclusion of the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament?

The latest AP poll was released on Monday, and the Houston Cougars held onto their No. 1 spot in the rankings for the second week in a row. They previously unseated the Alabama Crimson Tide, who checked in at No. 2.

For several weeks before that, the top spot belonged to the Purdue Boilermakers, but a recent rough patch has dropped them all the way down to No. 5. The Kansas Jayhawks (No. 3) and UCLA Bruins (No. 4) rounded out the current Top Five.

According to the latest odds from DraftKings, those five teams also currently have the best odds of winning the NCAA tournament. However, there is no shortage of other teams available to place a wager on. The Drake Bulldogs at +50000, anyone?

Here, we've taken a closer look at the title odds of the top 10 teams in the latest AP poll, and included their current title odds.