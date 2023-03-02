College Football Players Who Will Break Out in 2023

0 of 13

Lists of college football players who are expected to blow up and become household names are everywhere in the offseason, and it's fun to predict the next stars coming to a gridiron near you.

But several of the players on those lists are mentioned almost everywhere.

For instance, everybody is already talking about guys like LSU outside linebacker Harold Perkins, Penn State offensive stars Drew Allar and Nick Singleton, UCLA transfer running back Carson Steele and the youthful Georgia defensive duo of Mykel Williams and Smael Mondon.

None of those players would be shockers to shine. Everybody believes they're going to perform. Plus, there's been a lot written about the incoming recruiting class, so we've decided to focus on players already on campuses.

Who are some of the slightly-off-the-radar guys who could shock everybody and enjoy breakout campaigns in the 2023 season?

Here are some candidates of players who could break out in a big way next season.