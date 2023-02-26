X

    LeBron James, Lakers Amaze NBA Fans by Erasing 27-Point Deficit in Win vs. Luka, Mavs

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 26, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 26: Anthony Davis #3 and teammate LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers box out Dwight Powell #7 of the Dallas Mavericks for a rebound in the first half of the game at American Airlines Center on February 26, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    Don't look now, but the Los Angeles Lakers may be rounding into form.

    Los Angeles overcame a 27-point deficit to earn a stunning 111-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Sunday's Western Conference showdown at American Airlines Center. The Purple and Gold have now won three in a row and improved to 29-32 as they creep closer to the playoff and play-in tournament picture.

    The Mavericks had an opportunity to potentially tie it in the final seconds, but Kyrie Irving's half-court heave came up short.

    Anthony Davis (30 points and 15 rebounds) and LeBron James (26 points and eight rebounds) played the role of heroes by combining to score seven straight points for their team in the final two minutes to take the lead for good, and social media had nothing but praise for the Lakers' efforts:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Lakers just COMPLETED a 27-point comeback to win it 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/yBLrrET848">pic.twitter.com/yBLrrET848</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    🤯 <a href="https://t.co/WRIt7gszhw">pic.twitter.com/WRIt7gszhw</a>

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    Mavs blow a 27-point lead to lose to the Lakers. NBA teams were 138-0 this season in games they led by 27 or more, per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    One game back from a play-in spot. <a href="https://t.co/gXmONJsB1O">pic.twitter.com/gXmONJsB1O</a>

    Kyle Goon @kylegoon

    fun game can you name 5 NBA players better than Jarred Vanderbilt -- go

    ESPN @espn

    Mark Cuban's face after AD hit the clutch bucket 😐 <br><br>The Mavs blew a 27-point lead to the Lakers in the loss. <a href="https://t.co/oL14p5z1XR">pic.twitter.com/oL14p5z1XR</a>

    Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen

    This Lakers team <a href="https://t.co/kKNO2te4vy">pic.twitter.com/kKNO2te4vy</a>

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    J Vando is EVERYWHERE right now <a href="https://t.co/tOqt708paR">pic.twitter.com/tOqt708paR</a>

    Daman Rangoola @damanr

    I want to be clear, I understand how delusional and arrogant this is for a team that's a 13 seed: the Lakers will win the west. Bookmark this if you so please.

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    This is the win that turns around the Lakers season.

    LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo

    NBA teams were 0-138 this season when trailing by 27. LAKERS DID THAT. <a href="https://t.co/fkodQHTz16">pic.twitter.com/fkodQHTz16</a>

    Lakers Empire @LakersEmpire

    LAKERS WIN!! THEY WERE DOWN 27 POINTS <a href="https://t.co/XIGHrLv2SY">pic.twitter.com/XIGHrLv2SY</a>

    It seemed like the Mavericks were going to cruise to their third victory in as many tries against Los Angeles this season when it jumped out to a commanding double-digit lead in the first quarter with Luka Dončić catching fire from deep while the visitors were ice cold on the other end.

    Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. helped extend the lead in secondary scoring roles, although Davis kept the Lakers within striking distance even when James struggled with his shot. Jarred Vanderbilt's ability to do a little bit of everything also proved key, as he ended up with 15 points, 17 rebounds and four steals.

    The comeback efforts took a temporary backseat in the third quarter when James grabbed his ankle in pain and remained down for some time, but he stayed in the game and helped provide the late heroics.

    Things don't get much easier for Los Angeles with a road game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, but it has plenty of momentum ahead of the stretch run.