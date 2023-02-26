LeBron James, Lakers Amaze NBA Fans by Erasing 27-Point Deficit in Win vs. Luka, Mavs

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Don't look now, but the Los Angeles Lakers may be rounding into form.

Los Angeles overcame a 27-point deficit to earn a stunning 111-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Sunday's Western Conference showdown at American Airlines Center. The Purple and Gold have now won three in a row and improved to 29-32 as they creep closer to the playoff and play-in tournament picture.

The Mavericks had an opportunity to potentially tie it in the final seconds, but Kyrie Irving's half-court heave came up short.

Anthony Davis (30 points and 15 rebounds) and LeBron James (26 points and eight rebounds) played the role of heroes by combining to score seven straight points for their team in the final two minutes to take the lead for good, and social media had nothing but praise for the Lakers' efforts:

It seemed like the Mavericks were going to cruise to their third victory in as many tries against Los Angeles this season when it jumped out to a commanding double-digit lead in the first quarter with Luka Dončić catching fire from deep while the visitors were ice cold on the other end.

Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. helped extend the lead in secondary scoring roles, although Davis kept the Lakers within striking distance even when James struggled with his shot. Jarred Vanderbilt's ability to do a little bit of everything also proved key, as he ended up with 15 points, 17 rebounds and four steals.

The comeback efforts took a temporary backseat in the third quarter when James grabbed his ankle in pain and remained down for some time, but he stayed in the game and helped provide the late heroics.

Things don't get much easier for Los Angeles with a road game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, but it has plenty of momentum ahead of the stretch run.