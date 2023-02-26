NHL Rumors: Timo Meier Traded to Devils from Sharks; New Contract Not Part of Deal

Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils have reportedly acquired right wing Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic. Although the trade call is still pending, it looks like the 2022 All-Star will be switching coasts.

LeBrun also reported that a contract extension between Meier and the Devils was not included in the deal, but the organization still felt comfortable in moving forward with the trade.

Meier, 26, has been the topic of trade rumors for several weeks in the lead-up to the NHL trade deadline on March 3. He'll now move to New Jersey and bring another dynamic to an already potent Devils offense.

An All-Star for the first time in 2022, Meier is again in the midst of another solid campaign in his seventh year in the league. Meier is tied for 14th in the NHL with 31 goals, the top scorer for the Sharks this season.

Meiers' 31 goals is already second-best on New Jersey's roster, trailing only Jack Hughes' 36. He also has 52 points this year, ranked just outside the top 50.

San Jose selected Meier with the ninth overall pick in the 2015 draft. He made his debut with the team during the 2016-17 season.

He played the majority of his junior career with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Hockey League, scoring 160 points over three years with the club.

The Devils currently sit in second in the Metropolitan Division with 83 points, just three points behind the leading Carolina Hurricanes. They have the third-most points in the entire Eastern Conference and will hope that Meier is the piece that puts them over the top.