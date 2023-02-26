NHL Rumors: Barry Trotz Expected to Replace David Poile as Predators GM, President

Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

A Stanley Cup champion will reportedly be in charge of the Nashville Predators.

According to NHL reporter Elliotte Friedman, David Poile is retiring from his position as Nashville's president of hockey operations and general manager on June 30. Friedman called Poile "the most consistent presence in franchise history" and also reported former Predators, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz will take his place.

While Trotz won't officially assume the general manager role until June 30, the expectation is he will begin working immediately.

It is difficult to envision the Predators without Poile, although he will remain in a consulting role.

He was the general manager of the Capitals starting in 1982-83 but came to the Predators when they were an expansion franchise ahead of their initial season in 1998-99. Perhaps the crowning moment of his tenure came when he was named the General Manager of the Year in 2017 when Nashville reached its first Stanley Cup Final.

Even at that time, Poile was already the longest-serving general manager in NHL history dating back to his time with the Capitals.

Those are major shoes to fill, but Trotz is certainly familiar with the organization.

After all, he was the Predators' head coach for their first 15 seasons of existence. He worked directly with Poile during that time and helped guide the team to an overall record of 557 wins, 479 losses, 60 ties and 100 overtime losses during his tenure.

Nashville also went to the playoffs seven times under Trotz's leadership.

While the 60-year-old may be best known for leading the Capitals to the 2018 Stanley Cup title and reaching the playoffs in seven of his eight seasons with Washington and New York, his longest time with any single team came with the same Predators he's returning to with this move.

The Predators may need to make some moves this offseason outside of the leadership change, as they are 28-22-6 on the season and eight points behind the Seattle Kraken for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.