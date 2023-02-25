Baylor Applauded by CBB Twitter for Downing Texas After Keyonte George's Ankle Injury

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baylor just needed some home cooking.

After dropping two straight on the road, the No. 9 Bears returned to the Ferrell Center on Saturday and bounced back with an 81-72 victory over No. 8 Texas to improve to 21-8 overall and 10-6 in the Big 12.

Perhaps the only ones happier than Baylor with the result was Kansas, as the Jayhawks moved ahead of the Longhorns in the conference standings. Texas fell to 22-7 overall and 11-5 in the Big 12 because it was unable to take advantage of a quick start.

Baylor's win was all the more notable because it lost leading scorer Keyonte George to an early injury, and it drew plenty of praise from social media:

The Bears couldn't have scripted a worse start even outside of George's injury. They couldn't make a shot, had early turnover problems and scored a grand total of four points in the first eight minutes as they fell behind by double digits.

Just when it seemed like the Longhorns would cruise to a straightforward road win, Baylor flipped the game with an 18-0 run behind a stifling defensive effort that continued throughout the game.

It limited Texas' leading scorer Marcus Carr to 3-of-10 shooting, cut off driving lanes and pressured ball-handlers as it gradually seized control of the contest. Dylan Disu did his best to keep the Longhorns within striking distance with 24 points in an impressive showing, but it was nowhere near enough to counter the effort on the other end.

Adam Flagler (14 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals) did a little bit of everything, Flo Thamba (12 points and 12 rebounds) and Jalen Bridges (17 points and eight rebounds) controlled the boards and provided interior scoring, and Dale Bonner and Langston Love provided a spark off the bench with their outside shooting.

It was just the type of win that can springboard a team into March, and the Bears will look to keep things rolling against Oklahoma State on Monday.