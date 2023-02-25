X

    Baylor Applauded by CBB Twitter for Downing Texas After Keyonte George's Ankle Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 25, 2023

    WACO, TX - FEBRUARY 25: Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu (1) dribbles past Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) during the game at the Ferrell Center in Waco, TX on February 25, 2023. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Baylor just needed some home cooking.

    After dropping two straight on the road, the No. 9 Bears returned to the Ferrell Center on Saturday and bounced back with an 81-72 victory over No. 8 Texas to improve to 21-8 overall and 10-6 in the Big 12.

    Perhaps the only ones happier than Baylor with the result was Kansas, as the Jayhawks moved ahead of the Longhorns in the conference standings. Texas fell to 22-7 overall and 11-5 in the Big 12 because it was unable to take advantage of a quick start.

    Baylor's win was all the more notable because it lost leading scorer Keyonte George to an early injury, and it drew plenty of praise from social media:

    College Hoops 24/7 🏀🏀 @BallTalk365

    Baylor is playing at a high high level right now. This team has Final Four written all over them right now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Baylor?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Baylor</a>

    Baylor Athletics @BaylorAthletics

    This second half mood 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SicEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SicEm</a> <a href="https://t.co/zVopBx6vJq">pic.twitter.com/zVopBx6vJq</a>

    BearsIllustrated @BaylorBears247

    Baylor with 20 bench points now so far in this game. The bench stepping up big with no George.

    Rebuilding Team Enthusiast @SCrepresent12

    Baylor pulling away without keyonte, scary team if they get hot in march

    HornSports @HornSports

    In a weird way, George going out for Baylor probably won this game for them. Texas picked on him defensively in the first matchup.

    Seth Davis @SethDavisHoops

    Baylor was trailing Texas 18-4 when Keyonte George got hurt.<br><br>They are now up 57-42 with 11 minutes to play.<br><br>Because college basketball.

    Baylor Men's Basketball @BaylorMBB

    WAVIN' FLAG! Flagler for threeeeeee😤<br><br>📺ESPN<br>BU 37, UT 33 | 16:49 2H<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SicEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SicEm</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CultureOfJOY?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CultureOfJOY</a> <a href="https://t.co/IkHlwQFvxR">pic.twitter.com/IkHlwQFvxR</a>

    BearsIllustrated @BaylorBears247

    Bonner all over the place. Great drive and pass to Flo then breaks up the pass. Playing with his hair on fire.

    Nick Moyle @NRMoyle

    Baylor's close-outs are so dang good. They're right on top of the shooter but rarely leap out. Stay grounded. Making it really hard to UT to get off a clean look. And the driving lanes haven't really been there.

    The Bears couldn't have scripted a worse start even outside of George's injury. They couldn't make a shot, had early turnover problems and scored a grand total of four points in the first eight minutes as they fell behind by double digits.

    Just when it seemed like the Longhorns would cruise to a straightforward road win, Baylor flipped the game with an 18-0 run behind a stifling defensive effort that continued throughout the game.

    It limited Texas' leading scorer Marcus Carr to 3-of-10 shooting, cut off driving lanes and pressured ball-handlers as it gradually seized control of the contest. Dylan Disu did his best to keep the Longhorns within striking distance with 24 points in an impressive showing, but it was nowhere near enough to counter the effort on the other end.

    Baylor Applauded by CBB Twitter for Downing Texas After Keyonte George's Ankle Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Adam Flagler (14 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals) did a little bit of everything, Flo Thamba (12 points and 12 rebounds) and Jalen Bridges (17 points and eight rebounds) controlled the boards and provided interior scoring, and Dale Bonner and Langston Love provided a spark off the bench with their outside shooting.

    It was just the type of win that can springboard a team into March, and the Bears will look to keep things rolling against Oklahoma State on Monday.