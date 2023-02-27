College Football's Top Big-Play Threats Returning in 2023

College Football's Top Big-Play Threats Returning in 2023February 27, 2023
College football players that frequently rip off big plays or can seemingly score on any given touch produce some of the sport's most exciting moments. That's why we love watching them suit up on Saturdays.
Guys who can catch deep balls or rush for chunks at a time are the most obvious players that fit this archetype. So for this ranking, we focused on wide receivers and running backs.
To put together the list, we perused who had the most impressive stats, including long scrimmage plays (10- or 20-plus yards), yards per catch and yards per carry. We also included guys that are explosive on kick and punt returns.
Let's take a look at the talented big-play threats that will return to college football in 2023.
Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins
It's pretty impressive that Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins is just a sophomore entering 2023. Last season, the Alabama native finished with 1,567 yards with 16 touchdowns on the ground.
Aside from being a very productive back for the Rebels, Judkins was great at creating long rushing plays. He had 19 carries that went 20-plus yards, which was third in the nation behind UAB's DeWayne McBride and ECU's Keaton Mitchell, both of whom are heading to the NFL. Judkins had eight carries that went 30-plus yards and another four that went 40-plus.
Per PFF, Judkins finished in the top 10 nationally in yards after contact and forced missed tackles. His best game of the season came against Arkansas, as he finished with career-high 214 yards and a touchdown, averaging 8.9 yards per carry.
In the passing game, Judkins finished with 15 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown, averaging 8.8 yards per catch. Entering 2023, there's a chance for Judkins to be even more involved in the passing game. The Rebels landed some talented quarterbacks in the transfer portal this offseason, getting LSU's Walker Howard and Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders.
Ole Miss starter from last season, Jaxson Dart, is also still in Oxford. If the program has elevated QB play next season, Judkins should be a valuable weapon through the air.
Wherever Judkins lines up on the field next season, he'll likely be able to make some even bigger plays as he gets more comfortable in Lane Kiffin's offense.
USC WR Dorian Singer
Dorian Singer had a breakout season at Arizona in 2022, recording 1,105 yards and six touchdowns and finishing in the top 15 in receiving yards nationally.
Singer had a knack for making big plays, too, averaging a robust 16.7 yards per catch. He had 21 receptions that went 20-plus yards—tied for fourth nationally—and added another 11 catches that went 30-plus yards and five that went for 40-plus.
Per PFF, his 29 catches that went for 15 or more yards were second in the Power Five, trailing Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., who you'll hear about later.
In 2023, Singer will be suiting up for USC, filling in as an immediate replacement for NFL-bound wideout Jordan Addison.
It's a bit ironic that USC head coach Lincoln Riley recruited Singer; after all, he had a big day against the Trojans last season. The former walk-on finished with seven receptions for 141 yards (20.1 yards per reception) and a career-high three touchdowns during Arizona's 45-37 loss to the Trojans.
But Singer's best game of the season yardage-wise came against Washington State in late November when he caught nine passes for a career-best 176 yards and a 47-yard touchdown.
With reigning Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams returning for the Trojans, Singer should have a huge year. Williams likes to throw the ball deep, too—he was tied for fifth in the nation last year at 9.1 yards per attempt.
Penn State RB Nicholas Singleton
Nicholas Singleton had one heck of a year as a true freshman last season, finishing with 1,061 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns. It marked the first time since Saquon Barkley was in Happy Valley that a true freshman reached 1,000 yards rushing.
His best game of the season came in Week 2 against Ohio. He finished with 10 rushing attempts for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Per the school, his rushing total was a school record for a Beaver Stadium debut. His two touchdowns went 70 and 44 yards, and he had another 48-yard run.
On the season, Singleton finished third in the country in rushes of 30- (nine) and 40-plus yards (seven). One of his most explosive games came against Utah in the Rose Bowl. He finished with seven carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.1 yards per carry. His second score of the night went for 87 yards:
As Penn State looks to be a legitimate contender in the Big Ten in 2023, it should help that the Nittany Lions return two of their best offensive lineman from last season in tackle Caedan Wallace and Olumuyiwa Fashanu. As Singleton gets more comfortable in Penn State's offense next season, the Nittany Lions rushing offense could be even more explosive.
Arkansas RB Raheim Sanders
One of the few big-play running backs opting to return in 2023 instead of going to the NFL, Arkansas' Raheim Sanders will be looking to have another explosive year in Fayetteville. For a player whose nickname is Rocket, the back is known for making some big plays.
Sanders finished the 2022 season 13th in the country with 1,443 rushing yards in addition to 10 touchdowns. Fifteen of Sanders' rush attempts went 20 yards or longer, which was tied for sixth nationally. He had another seven carries that went 30-plus yards, five that went 40-plus yards and three that went 60-plus yards.
He had seven games last season with at least 100 yards rushing. By far his most impressive outing came during Arkansas' 42-27 win over Ole Miss when he finished with a career-high 232 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 9.7 yards on the night, and one of his scores went a whopping 68 yards.
"Early on, I just told him 'Just trust yourself. It's going to happen,'" Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson, who is also returning in 2023, said after the win.
The one thing that could limit Sanders' ability to have another big season in 2023 is that the Razorbacks lost three starters along the offensive line from last season. We'll see if Rocket can continue to live up to his nickname with some new blockers in front of him next season.
Alabama DB Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is a talented defender, but the Tide have also utilized him successfully on punt returns.
On the season, McKinstry finished with 21 punt returns for 333 yards, averaging 25.6 punt yard returns per game. He was second in the nation in yards per punt return, averaging 15.9 per return. He also finished first in the country in punt returns that went 20-, 30- and 40-plus yards, with four going 40-plus yards, including a career-high 45-yard return against Arkansas.
"Everybody gets up and goes looks, like: 'Let's see what Kool-Aid is going to do on this drive,'" former Alabama linebacker and potential top-five 2023 NFL draft pick Will Anderson Jr. said of McKinstry last September. "He actually has a little shake and bake to him, believe it or not, so when we watch him, everybody is on the sideline laughing all the time. He actually gets out, and he actually can move very well. He's very athletic."
McKinstry has yet to take a punt return to the house just yet, but last season was his first time working in that capacity. I wouldn't be surprised if he changes that in 2023. Regardless, Alabama has a dual threat in McKinstry.
Mississippi State WR Lideatrick Griffin
We'll stick with special teams for this next one. The nation's leader in long kickoff returns, Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin, is returning for 2023. The senior led the country with an average of 32.3 yards per return, getting 19 for 613 yards on the season.
He had his best game as a special teamer against Auburn last season. In the second quarter, Griffin returned a kickoff for a 92-yard touchdown, giving the Bulldogs a 24-3 lead:
But that wasn't the only big play Griffin had on the night. During Mississippi State's first touchdown drive in the second quarter, Griffin caught a 57-yard pass from quarterback Will Rogers.
Although Auburn came back in the second half and ended up taking the lead with just over a minute left, Griffin made yet another game-changing play on special teams late in the game to force overtime. Via 247Sports:
There was one more big play left though, even if it went 'only' 17 yards. Leading 33-30 with just 65 seconds left Auburn squib-kicked off this time…but to Griffin's side of the field. He had to chase down the bouncing ball at his 18 yard line and was stopped on the 35. But by keeping the play alive Griffin got grabbed in the facemask. Those 15 extra yards proved priceless in State getting the ball close enough for [Massimo] Biscardi's tying field goal.
Griffin did muff a punt in the first quarter against Auburn, but he definitely made up for it. He finished with a career-high 199 all-purpose yards, averaging 33.2 yards per play.
On the season, Griffin finished with 40 receptions for 502 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 12.6 per reception. He's more lethal in the return game, but we'll see if he can have some big plays in the passing game in 2023.
Florida State WR Johnny Wilson
Florida State's offense should have plenty of explosive plays next season, thanks to receiver Johnny Wilson returning in 2023. Last season, Wilson finished fifth nationally with 20.9 yards per catch. He had 22 receptions that went 20-plus yards, which was good for third in the country.
According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson's 3.4 yards per route run last season led the Power Five. Also, per the outlet, he had 205 receiving yards after contact, good for seventh across all Power Five conferences.
Although Wilson scored just five touchdowns all season, he had his best game of the season in FSU's bowl game against Oklahoma. The Noles' wideout finished with a career-high eight catches for 202 yards, averaging 25.3 yards per reception. His best catch of the night came on a gorgeous 58-yard reception that looked like he caught with one hand:
It looks like Wilson is primed for another big campaign this year. The Noles rank first overall in ESPN's S&P returning production rankings, led by star quarterback Jordan Travis. Wilson and FSU's loaded roster just might be enough to get them back in the ACC title hunt for the first time in quite a while.
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
If you don't already know him, there's probably a reason why you recognize the name of this Buckeye wide receiver. Harrison Jr. is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison.
Harrison had a breakout season as a sophomore at Ohio State in 2022, finishing first on the team with 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. Harrison had a knack for catching long passes—he was tied for second in the nation in 10-plus-yard catches with 52 and eighth in 20-plus-yard-catches with 20. He added 10 receptions that went 30 yards or more and another six that went 40 yards or longer.
He averaged 16.4 yards per catch and had seven games last season with a reception of 30 yards or longer. His longest play of the season came on a 58-yard score against Indiana.
Not only can he catch the long balls, but he also has some great footwork and yards-after-catch ability. Check out his impressive 42-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter against Arkansas State.
He finished with at least 100 yards receiving in seven games last season. The one thing that could possibly cause Harrison to regress from last season is that the Buckeyes will have a new quarterback in 2023. The starting job will come down to either Kyle McCord or Devin Brown.
Harrison can catch balls from any quarterback, but there is a chance whoever gets the starting job won't be able to find him as easily downfield as C.J. Stroud did last season.