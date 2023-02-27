College Football's Top Big-Play Threats Returning in 2023

1 of 8

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It's pretty impressive that Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins is just a sophomore entering 2023. Last season, the Alabama native finished with 1,567 yards with 16 touchdowns on the ground.

Aside from being a very productive back for the Rebels, Judkins was great at creating long rushing plays. He had 19 carries that went 20-plus yards, which was third in the nation behind UAB's DeWayne McBride and ECU's Keaton Mitchell, both of whom are heading to the NFL. Judkins had eight carries that went 30-plus yards and another four that went 40-plus.

Per PFF, Judkins finished in the top 10 nationally in yards after contact and forced missed tackles. His best game of the season came against Arkansas, as he finished with career-high 214 yards and a touchdown, averaging 8.9 yards per carry.

In the passing game, Judkins finished with 15 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown, averaging 8.8 yards per catch. Entering 2023, there's a chance for Judkins to be even more involved in the passing game. The Rebels landed some talented quarterbacks in the transfer portal this offseason, getting LSU's Walker Howard and Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders.

Ole Miss starter from last season, Jaxson Dart, is also still in Oxford. If the program has elevated QB play next season, Judkins should be a valuable weapon through the air.

Wherever Judkins lines up on the field next season, he'll likely be able to make some even bigger plays as he gets more comfortable in Lane Kiffin's offense.