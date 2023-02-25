Report: Manchester United to Face Wrexham During 2023 USA Preseason Tour

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United's preseason tour of the United States is expected to include a game against Wrexham.

Per ESPN's Rob Dawson, the game will be played in San Diego in July.

In a statement to Dawson, Wrexham said plans to tour the United States "are at an advanced stage," with details to be confirmed "when a schedule is finalized."

"Full details of the games the club will play in and where, will be released across the Club's communication channels when they are confirmed," the statement said. "We would advise fans against making any arrangements to travel to the games based on speculation, to avoid disappointment."

Rumors about Manchester United touring the United States have persisted since December. Jeremy Cross of The Daily Star reported the club is expected to play a game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas against a Premier League opponent.

Cross noted United manager Erik ten Hag "wants to test the discipline of his stars by including Vegas in his side's tour of the United States."

Wrexham has seen its profile increase significantly since 2021, when actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club for around $2.5 million.

The Red Dragons were the subject of an FX documentary Welcome to Wrexham that chronicled Reynolds and McElhenney's attempts to improve the team and raise its profile within the Wrexham community.

Wrexham just missed promotion to England's League Two—Wrexham are one of a handful of Welsh clubs that are part of the English football pyramid—after a runner-up finish during the 2021-22 season. The club is currently in second place in the National League standings with 78 points and has already guaranteed qualification for the National League playoffs.