Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Fight Odds, Top Storylines, Live Stream and Predictions

AP Photo/Ian Walton

Who Will Claim a Spot in the WBC Rankings?

There's lots of money to be made with this fight, but the biggest prize for the winner might be legitimacy. Both boxers are in a position where respect has been elusive to this point in their career.

That could change in some respects with this fight. The WBC announced before the fight that the winner will be ranked by the organization in their next batch of cruiserweight rankings.

For Paul, it's overcoming the perception of just being a YouTube celebrity who happens to do some boxing matches. For Fury, it's about coming out of the shadow of his brother.

A ranking doesn't necessarily mean that one of them is close to the title. The organization's rankings go all the way to No. 40. But, as Paul noted, there isn't a specific ranking he has to have to challenge for the title.

"People, I think, are overcomplicating the path to the belt," Paul told ESPN. "They forget that I could just challenge the guy who has [the title]. I don't have to go through the rankings and all of that."

Is Tommy Fury the Best Opponent Jake Paul Has Seen?

From one perspective, Tommy Fury is the most legitimate opponent that Paul has faced in the ring. The rest of Paul's opponents have been fellow YouTubers or MMA stars with little boxing experience.

On paper, Fury has the name recognition and boxing experience to be sold as a "real" boxer.

But on closer inspection of that record, it's fair to question how much better Fury is than the others who have boxed Paul. As Douglas A. Brown noted for Bleacher Report, his eight opponents have a combined record of 24-176-5.

To be fair, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley were more known for their grappling than their boxing skills and Anderson Silva was well past his prime when he fought Paul.

Paul has arguably faced better competition, and it's going to be on Fury to prove that he is more than a last name and a few tune-up fights.