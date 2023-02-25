Manny Machado Rumors: Padres Remain Engaged in Contract Talks Despite Star's Comments

Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

Padres star third baseman Manny Machado and the organization remain in talks about a new contract that'll likely keep the 30-year-old in San Diego for the rest of his career, according to a report by The Athletic's Dennis Lin.

Machado, who set a Feb. 16 deadline for the Padres to offer him a contract extension, is reportedly still trying to work toward a new deal as he wants to stay with the club long-term.

He has the option to opt out of his 10-year contract with the organization following this season.

"Deadlines are deadlines," Machado said. "But they know where I stand. The opportunity will arise if it comes to that. You know, nothing's out of question. Obviously, they know how much San Diego means to me and what I want to be here. At the end of the day, they knew exactly where I was when that deadline was set. And we'll see what happens. Our main focus right now is playing baseball. We'll see."

