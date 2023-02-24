X

    MLB Fans Thrilled by Pace of 1st Spring Training Game with New Pitch Clock Rules

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 24, 2023

    DUNEDIN, FL - FEBRUARY 15: A general view of the pitch clock in the stands during the On-Field Rules Demonstration at TD Ballpark on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Early reviews on the new pitch clock rules in Major League Baseball have been overwhelmingly positive thus far after a pair of two-and-a-half-hour spring training games (San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers) went down Friday.

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    MLB officials thrilled with the debut between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Padres?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Padres</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mariners?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mariners</a>.<br>One rule infraction.<br>16 hits<br>25 baserunners<br>5 runs (Seattle 3, SD 2)<br>Time of game: 2:30

    Sportsnet Stats @SNstats

    Length of game - Mariners vs Padres Spring Training Opener<br><br>2022: 3 hours, 28 minutes<br>2023: 2 hours, 29 minutes

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    Time of game for Padres-Mariners: 2 hours, 29 minutes.<br><br>Time of game for Rangers-Royals: 2 hours, 33 minutes.<br><br>This is spring training and a minuscule sample. But it's hard to understate how drastically the pitch clock is going to change baseball.

    In summary, pitchers must throw the ball within 15 seconds when the bases are empty and 20 seconds when there's at least one runner on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box when there are eight seconds left on the clock in either situation. The clock reduced minor league game times by an average of 25 minutes in 2022.

    t's a good sign moving forward as MLB makes a massive adjustment to its game play between the clock, the defensive shift bans and larger bases.

    Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks

    I enjoyed the new rules. Awesome pace. <a href="https://t.co/Iy1V1FnYMR">https://t.co/Iy1V1FnYMR</a>

    jy2 @jy2tradez

    I'm with it. the pace makes it just a little more exciting. minutes between action is too much in a 3 hour game <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mlb?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mlb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pitchclock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pitchclock</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yankees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yankees</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/baseball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#baseball</a> <a href="https://t.co/qzR4rUUt1s">https://t.co/qzR4rUUt1s</a>

    TAULY @TAULY_D

    This whole pitch clock thing is actually amazing. Pace of play seems perfect. No messing around, straight to the point. Go M's! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mariners?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mariners</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Padres?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Padres</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpringTraining?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpringTraining</a>

    Paul Pagnato III @YankeesPags

    Love the new <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> rules. Pace of play is much, much improved. Hopefully, this helps the game grow and diversify. I am all in. <a href="https://t.co/Q29HJRjiXC">https://t.co/Q29HJRjiXC</a>

    Ryan Hanna @Dice_Man_21

    Pitch clock is actually a major MLB W. This game is headed to the 8th inning and hasn't reached 2 hours yet

    Gravel @Gravel_sense

    If you think the pitch clock is a bad rule, you didn't watch this game. <a href="https://t.co/1fjhKlZRiW">https://t.co/1fjhKlZRiW</a>

    rich @rich_roberts

    The Mariners put two guys on in the first, the Padres loaded the bases in the first, and we're at two outs in the top of the second. It's been 20 minutes. The pitch clock is wild. Just wild. I love it.

    Sam McDowell @SamMcDowell11

    The pitch clock is a game-changer. It is quite noticeable how much shorter the break is between batters and between pitches. Significant upgrade. <a href="https://t.co/FeYUoiddSg">https://t.co/FeYUoiddSg</a>

    The pitch clock will make its MLB regular-season debut on Thursday, March 30, when the New York Yankees host the San Francisco Giants at 1:05 p.m. ET to kick off Opening Day.