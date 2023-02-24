Knicks Insider: Kevin Durant's Suns Could Consider Carmelo Anthony Contract Signing

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Carmelo Anthony-to-Phoenix train could be gaining steam, according to SNY's Ian Begley.

While responding to a reader's mailbag question regarding whether Anthony could be considered for one of the Knicks' open roster spots, Begley wrote that while it is unlikely Anthony will return to New York, the Suns may be a destination for the 10-time All-Star.

Some of the Suns' stars have expressed their admiration for Anthony in recent weeks—namely Chris Paul and the newly acquired Kevin Durant.

During the All-Star break, Durant was asked whether he believed Anthony could still play in the NBA and gave a resounding answer.

"Yeah, most definitely," Durant said. "I think he still has the talent to play in our league."



Paul, 37, is a longtime friend of Anthony's and has been campaigning for his friend's return to the NBA, knowing that he probably can contribute to a contending team.

Paul told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News last month:



"Melo is one of the best to ever to play the game. I'm obviously biased and hope he's in the league soon because somebody of that caliber, with that ability, with the heart that he has, and the stuff he's done for the game — he should be able to walk off the court when he's ready."

Anthony last played with the Lakers during the 2021-22 season, providing a scoring spark while coming off the bench, averaging 13.3 points per game in 26 minutes a night. The 38-year-old is one of the best scorers the game has ever seen, ranking ninth on the all-time scoring list and winning a scoring title in 2013.

If he does make the move to Phoenix, it would bring some needed depth, shooting and veteran leadership to a Suns team that lost Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in the trade to acquire Durant from Brooklyn.