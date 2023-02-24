WWE's Carmella Discusses Life-Threatening Ectopic Pregnancy and Being in Depression

Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Carmella opened up Friday about going through an ectopic pregnancy and the depression she felt after losing her unborn child.

Appearing on WWE After The Bell (h/t TMZ Sports and Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News) with her husband Corey Graves, who is a WWE commentator, Carmella recounted her October 2022 miscarriage and how much of a toll it took on her.

Carmella noted that since the fertilized egg was growing in her fallopian tube rather than her uterus, she was unable to move forward with the pregnancy, as it would have put her own life in danger.

She recalled suffering from severe stomach pains that forced her to go to the emergency room, which was when she learned of the ectopic pregnancy, which only occurs in 6 percent of all pregnancies.

The former SmackDown women's champion described her mental state in the aftermath of her miscarriage, divulging that she was depressed:

"I was in a deep depression for a while. It was really hard. I felt it was necessary for me to share my story. Even though I had you [Corey], I had my family, I had never felt so alone because it's like blaming yourself. 'What did I do wrong?' 'How could I have prevented this?' It turns out there is nothing I could have done."

Before her pregnancy, Carmella last competed in a match in August 2022, and she explained that she was unsure if she would ever feel well and confident enough to return to the ring:

"It was a very difficult time and it felt like, my return was up in the air, I didn't know. 'Am I ever going to go back to work?' 'Am I ever going to feel OK?' 'Am I ever going to feel good enough to get off the damn couch and put some makeup on and feel good about myself?' Luckily, we're here and on the other side, but it was definitely a difficult journey."

The 35-year-old returned to WWE on the Raw following Royal Rumble in January, and she was back in the ring on the Feb. 6 Raw, beating Candice LeRae, Mia Yim and Piper Niven to qualify for the women's Elimination Chamber match.

Carmella was the last person eliminated from that match by Asuka, who won and secured her place at WrestleMania 39 in a Raw Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair.

On Monday's Raw, Carmella will attempt to get the win back when she clashes with Asuka in a singles match.