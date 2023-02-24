NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Florida's Anthony Richardson Ranked as No. 2 QB by Some Teams

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson is viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft class, and it appears he may not be that far behind Alabama's Bryce Young, who is widely viewed as the top signal-caller entering the draft.

A number of NFL teams have Richardson ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 class, per NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah (h/t Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com). Jeremiah added that he doesn't believe Richardson will get past the teens in the draft.

Some even believe his skill set is comparable to two first-round picks of years past who have been solid both in the passing and running game.

"This quote from an NFL executive sticks with me: 'He's Cam Newton and Justin Fields combined,'" ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday. "As far as the ability, he has that."

However, Fowler added that there's a gap around the league in terms of where teams think Richardson should be drafted. Some view him as a first-round pick, while others consider him a fourth-round talent.

With his wide-ranging scouting reports, it's been hard for sportsbooks to get a handle on where the Gators standout might be selected. Last week, he had +1500 odds to be the No. 1 overall pick, per DraftKings SportsBook.

As of Friday, Richardson has +750 odds to go first overall.

Still, it's hard to see Richardson being selected ahead of Young.

In its most recent mock draft, B/R's NFL Scouting Department has Richardson going No. 16 overall to the Washington Commanders. He's the fourth quarterback taken in the mock draft behind C.J. Stroud, Young and Will Levis.

In the scouting department's mock draft, Richardson is praised for his running game and good arm, but is noted as being an "incomplete prospect" who has "plenty of rough edges to smooth out as a passer."

Richardson only served as Florida's starter last season. In 12 games, he completed 53.8 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions, in addition to rushing for 654 yards and nine scores.

With several quarterback-needy teams this offseason, it's going to be interesting to see where Richardson ends up. Wherever he plays, he should sit for at least one season to learn the ropes and improve his game before entering the starting lineup.