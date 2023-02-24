X

    XFL Fans Defend Josh Gordon as Ben DiNucci, Sea Dragons Lose to McCarron, BattleHawks

    Adam WellsFebruary 24, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 19: Josh Gordon #0 of the Seattle Sea Dragons looks on before the XFL game against the DC Defenders at Audi Field on February 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    The Seattle Sea Dragons dropped to 0-2 with a 20-18 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL's first Thursday night game.

    Seattle looked to be in complete control early, taking a 12-0 lead after Josh Gordon's three-point conversion with 14:50 remaining in the second quarter.

    ESPN @espn

    JOSH GORDON WIDE OPEN FOR THE THREE-POINT CONVERSION 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/XFL2023?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFL2023</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLSeaDragons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLSeaDragons</a> <a href="https://t.co/Uiul41lCe3">pic.twitter.com/Uiul41lCe3</a>

    Justin Knight @JustinKnight03

    Josh Gordon is going to play himself back into the NFL

    Bill "Browns fan" Brunson @IphoneXsUser

    Josh Gordon still him

    Rj Warren @RjMSU77

    Josh Gordon is still that guy frfr

    Lamont @CompeteAlways

    Somebody better have him on a <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> Roster this season. He can help a playoff contender! Dude still has so much left in the tank 🔥🔥🔥💪🏾

    It was an overall quiet night for Gordon. The former NFL Pro Bowler had a three-point conversion and one catch for 33 yards on two targets.

    Fans on Twitter were upset at the lack of opportunities for Gordon in the game:

    XFL Outsider @XFLOutsider

    Seattle needs to get Josh Gordon involved in the offense. He's way too talented to only have one target so far. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL2023</a>

    Coach Andrus @InJuco

    Get Josh Gordon the Ball

    Charles Gress @MedleHed

    Finally threw the ball to Josh Gordon... 🤣

    Donte P. @TipBayless

    Throw the ball to Josh Gordon

    Tristain Thomas @the20double

    Josh Gordon looked to have had one-on-one coverage. Dinucci couldn't capitalize with the pocket collapsing. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XFL</a>

    Rynolicious | Hydra @iAmRynolicious

    Josh Gordon needs the ball more lmao

    Terence Fluellen🏋🏾‍♂️ @FLU_2Cold

    When is the XFL trade deadline. Josh Gordon demand a trade if this don't turn around by week 4😂

    spatz-colombo @padresinfive

    Maybe throw downfield to Josh Gordon next game a bit more, I hear he's good.

    The Battlehawks scored 17 unanswered points to take the lead late into the fourth quarter. Ben DiNucci put Seattle back on top with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Veasy, but the three-point conversion failed to keep the score 18-17 with 1:21 left to play.

    A.J. McCarron led St. Louis on an eight-play, 48-yard drive that set up Donny Hageman's game-winning 44-yard field goal as time expired.

    This is the second successive loss for the Sea Dragons after they took a lead into the fourth quarter. D'Eriq King scored the go-ahead touchdown in the first minute of the fourth quarter for the DC Defenders in a 22-18 win on Sunday.

    Gordon had six catches for 74 yards and one touchdown against DC.

    The Sea Dragons will look for their first win of the season when they take on the Vegas Vipers at Cashman Field on March 4.