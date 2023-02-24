XFL Fans Defend Josh Gordon as Ben DiNucci, Sea Dragons Lose to McCarron, BattleHawks

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Seattle Sea Dragons dropped to 0-2 with a 20-18 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL's first Thursday night game.

Seattle looked to be in complete control early, taking a 12-0 lead after Josh Gordon's three-point conversion with 14:50 remaining in the second quarter.

It was an overall quiet night for Gordon. The former NFL Pro Bowler had a three-point conversion and one catch for 33 yards on two targets.

Fans on Twitter were upset at the lack of opportunities for Gordon in the game:

The Battlehawks scored 17 unanswered points to take the lead late into the fourth quarter. Ben DiNucci put Seattle back on top with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Veasy, but the three-point conversion failed to keep the score 18-17 with 1:21 left to play.

A.J. McCarron led St. Louis on an eight-play, 48-yard drive that set up Donny Hageman's game-winning 44-yard field goal as time expired.

This is the second successive loss for the Sea Dragons after they took a lead into the fourth quarter. D'Eriq King scored the go-ahead touchdown in the first minute of the fourth quarter for the DC Defenders in a 22-18 win on Sunday.

Gordon had six catches for 74 yards and one touchdown against DC.

The Sea Dragons will look for their first win of the season when they take on the Vegas Vipers at Cashman Field on March 4.