    Malik Beasley's 7 Threes Wow Fans, Draw Memes as LeBron James, Lakers Beat Warriors

    Adam WellsFebruary 24, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Beasley (5) celebrates after making a basket as the Lakers play the Pelicans at Crypto.com arena on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
    Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    The new-look Los Angeles Lakers came out of the All-Star break with an emphatic message to the rest of the Western Conference thanks to a 124-111 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

    Malik Beasley provided the offensive spark in the starting lineup with 25 points on 7-of-11 shooting from three-point range. He scored as many points as Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined.

    Lakers Lead @LakersLead

    MALIK BEASLEY TONIGHT<br>🎯 25 minutes<br>🎯 25 points<br>🎯 9/16 field goals<br>🎯 7/11 3 pointers<br>🎯 3 steals<br>🎯 +26 +/-<br><br>ROB PELINKA GOT US A SNIPER! <a href="https://t.co/5xW2H3rdH7">pic.twitter.com/5xW2H3rdH7</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Darvin Ham encouraging Malik Beasley to let it fly 👏🎯<br><br>He's got 25 PTS and 7 threes tonight <a href="https://t.co/ZFP9SyM33O">pic.twitter.com/ZFP9SyM33O</a>

    James had his worst offensive performance of the season by field-goal percentage (25.0), yet the Lakers still won by 13 points.

    NBA Twitter had nothing but praise for what Beasley did against the reigning champs:

    JADISRAD 💜💛 @jadisrad14

    <a href="https://t.co/wzEZZW7ukN">pic.twitter.com/wzEZZW7ukN</a>

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Malik Beasley(9-16 fg) to LeBron James(5/20 fg) after tonight... <a href="https://t.co/TdzkN1CGne">pic.twitter.com/TdzkN1CGne</a>

    The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 @ThePettiestLA

    Laker fans seeing Malik Beasley hit 3's: <a href="https://t.co/7Gy5LM7XDN">pic.twitter.com/7Gy5LM7XDN</a>

    😵‍💫 @tonkainspired

    <a href="https://t.co/ZtHBr2ysgI">pic.twitter.com/ZtHBr2ysgI</a>

    daltino 🍜 @MajinDaltino

    Shooter <a href="https://t.co/t6GA2TL5m3">pic.twitter.com/t6GA2TL5m3</a>

    Ben Stinar @BenStinar

    Malik Beasley made 7 three-pointers tonight .. <br><br>Rob Pelinka pulled off a damn masterpiece <br><br>D'Angelo Russell<br>Malik <br>Jarred Vanderbilt <br><br>.

    NBALakersReport @NBALakersReport

    MALIK 💧 CERTIFIED BUCKET <a href="https://t.co/AURrwEwjV7">pic.twitter.com/AURrwEwjV7</a>

    The CaruShow 🐐 @BaldMambaSZN

    We finally got a shooter <a href="https://t.co/AVsRggU9Zo">pic.twitter.com/AVsRggU9Zo</a>

    Stoicauritra @stoicauritra

    Once upon a time they used to make 7 3pointer AS A TEAM

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Malik Beasley shooting 3s tonight... <a href="https://t.co/sVKNXEo9Dp">pic.twitter.com/sVKNXEo9Dp</a>

    LAbound @LAbound2

    This is Lebron's visual when looking at Malik Beasley <a href="https://t.co/67gtt2dAYz">pic.twitter.com/67gtt2dAYz</a>

    buckets @buckets

    malik beasley giving hope to laker fans 👏 <a href="https://t.co/ke48yRcq6K">pic.twitter.com/ke48yRcq6K</a>

    Going back to the start of the season, James made the infamous comment after a loss to the Warriors that the Lakers were not "sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team" in reference to their lack of shooters.

    The Lakers are 26th in three-point percentage (34.0) and tied for 27th in three-pointers made per game (10.5).

    In Thursday's win, the Lakers made 16 of 30 attempts from behind the arc. Four different players made at least two three-pointers.

    Another encouraging sign is Ham only had to play Davis and James 26 minutes each against the Warriors. Nine different players played at least 18 minutes. Mo Bamba had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds off the bench.

    The only bad news coming out of the game is D'Angelo Russell left in the first quarter and didn't return with a sprained ankle. He will be reevaluated on Friday after his X-rays came back negative.

    The Lakers will get two days off before beginning a three-game road trip on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks.