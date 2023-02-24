Malik Beasley's 7 Threes Wow Fans, Draw Memes as LeBron James, Lakers Beat Warriors

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The new-look Los Angeles Lakers came out of the All-Star break with an emphatic message to the rest of the Western Conference thanks to a 124-111 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Malik Beasley provided the offensive spark in the starting lineup with 25 points on 7-of-11 shooting from three-point range. He scored as many points as Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined.

James had his worst offensive performance of the season by field-goal percentage (25.0), yet the Lakers still won by 13 points.

NBA Twitter had nothing but praise for what Beasley did against the reigning champs:

Going back to the start of the season, James made the infamous comment after a loss to the Warriors that the Lakers were not "sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team" in reference to their lack of shooters.

The Lakers are 26th in three-point percentage (34.0) and tied for 27th in three-pointers made per game (10.5).

In Thursday's win, the Lakers made 16 of 30 attempts from behind the arc. Four different players made at least two three-pointers.

Another encouraging sign is Ham only had to play Davis and James 26 minutes each against the Warriors. Nine different players played at least 18 minutes. Mo Bamba had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds off the bench.

The only bad news coming out of the game is D'Angelo Russell left in the first quarter and didn't return with a sprained ankle. He will be reevaluated on Friday after his X-rays came back negative.

The Lakers will get two days off before beginning a three-game road trip on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks.