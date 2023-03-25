Bobby Wagner, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $7M Contract After Rams Release

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Linebacker Bobby Wagner is taking his talents back to Seattle after reportedly agreeing to a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seahawks on Saturday, per Jordan Schultz of theScore.

The 32-year-old spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Rams after signing a five-year, $50 million deal last offseason, but both sides mutually agreed to part ways in February after just one year together. He had spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seahawks.

The Rams saved $5 million in salary-cap space but also incurred a dead-money charge of $7.5 million.

In his lone season in Los Angeles, Wagner did not skip a beat, recording 140 total tackles, a career-high six sacks, two interceptions and five passes defended while starting all 17 games. He was named second-team All-Pro for his stellar campaign, the ninth time in his 11-year career that he's made an All-Pro team.

The Utah State product established himself as one of the best defensive players in the NFL during his time with the Seahawks.

He was a face of the franchise before his departure last year, setting the all-time record for tackles with 1,383. He felt slighted by the way the team handled his release, though, and proved he could still perform at a high level in his new surroundings. Apparently, he was willing to mend fences.

By adding Wagner, Seattle is getting a tackling machine who will quickly become a locker room leader on defense once again.

His veteran presence and impeccable production will be welcome additions to a Seahawks team that finished 9-8 last season and made the NFC playoffs before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round.