James Harden Sends Game-Worn Shoes, FaceTimes with MSU Student Paralyzed in Shooting

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden sent game-worn sneakers and donated to John Hao's GoFundMe page to help alleviate his medical bills after Hao was shot at Michigan State and paralyzed from the waist down.

ESPN's Malika Andrews shared the story:

The two also FaceTimed, with Harden sending Hao encouragement during his recovery.

"Everything will work itself out, be strong," Harden said on the call. "You're all right. You'll be all right, I promise you are. ... I'm with you. I know it's tough right now, but you've got to stay physically strong, you know what I mean? You gotta just think positive things, and keep pushing and keep fighting. I got you."

A shooter killed three MSU students and critically wounded five more, including Hao, on Feb. 13. According to the Gun Violence Archive, it was one of 84 mass shootings to occur in the United States since the beginning of 2023.