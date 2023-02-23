Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Reveals Photo Of Back Tattoo with Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has added an extensive back tattoo, which features former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, who died in January 2020, is part of a large tattoo that also includes an image of a jaguar, a Spartan warrior and a sign for I-45, which runs through Dallas.

Per TMZ Sports, Lamb got the work done at Onder Ink in Arizona by Andres Ortega and his team. The image runs from the top of his traps to the top of his glutes and took eight hours to finish.

Lamb is looking to build off a breakout 2022 season that saw set career marks in catches (107), receiving yards (1,359) and touchdowns (nine). He was named second-team All-Pro and earned his second Pro Bowl selection.

The wideout is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible for an extension.