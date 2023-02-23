Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Feel 'Anything Is Possible' amid Contract, Trade Buzz

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are keeping all of their options open with Lamar Jackson as the 2019 NFL MVP seeks a long-term contract this offseason.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Jamison Hensley, one team source said "it feels like anything is possible" with Jackson regarding a possible trade. "If there is no compromise, the possibility of the Ravens trading Jackson, who in 2019 joined Tom Brady as the only unanimous MVPs in NFL history, has never been more likely," added Fowler and Hensley.

Even with his recent injury history, which includes missing the final six games last season, Fowler and Hensley wrote that Jackson's skill set "would make him the marquee quarterback" available this offseason if the Ravens put him on the market.

"He goes to the front of the line," an AFC executive stated. "There's nobody like him. Maybe there's been some discord there between the player and the team, but overall he's still a great player and he's not a bad guy. The durability is a mild concern."

Jackson has been eligible to sign an extension with the Ravens since the end of 2020, but the two sides have been at odds over what kind of deal he should get.

Fowler and Hensley noted when the two sides were negotiating before the start of last season, all of Jackson's counterproposals to Baltimore were for fully guaranteed deals that exceeded the five-year, $230 million contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns.

A high-ranking NFL executive told Fowler and Hensley that the Ravens weren't "about to jump at something" just because the Browns did.

"Just because the Browns were desperate doesn't mean that the Ravens are," the executive explained.

Even though Jackson can become a free agent next month, the expected outcome at this point is the Ravens will use their franchise tag to prevent him from hitting the open market.

The Ravens have to decide if they will use the exclusive or non-exclusive tag. The non-exclusive tag would guarantee Jackson $32.4 million in 2023, while also allowing other teams to negotiate with him.

If Jackson signed an offer sheet with another club, the Ravens would have the right to match or let him leave and receive two first-round draft picks from the team that signs him.

The exclusive tag would guarantee Jackson an estimated $45.25 million next season, while also keeping him under the control of the Ravens. Baltimore could still put Jackson on the market in a trade under that scenario.

Multiple officials from rival teams told Fowler and Hensley that giving up two first-round draft picks and paying Jackson between $230-250 million fully guaranteed "could give teams pause."

One AFC executive told Fowler and Hensley the situation with Jackson and the Ravens "could become a standoff, because I wouldn't expect him to sign the tag for a while."

It's unclear right now how the relationship between Jackson and the Ravens is amid the ongoing contract standoff. The 26-year-old continues to post vague items on Instagram that may or may not be related to his relationship with the team.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters last month there is a "200 percent" chance Jackson is their starting quarterback in 2023.

Until there is a resolution in the form of Jackson signing a long-term extension or getting traded, this is going to be the main topic of conversation around the Ravens this offseason.

Jackson threw for 2,242 yards, ran for 764 yards and accounted for 20 touchdowns in 12 starts during the 2022 season.