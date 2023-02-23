Decisions the Celtics Should Already Regret from the Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics played it safe at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

That's well within their rights as defending Eastern Conference champs and owners of the Association's best winning percentage (and highest net rating).



They needed a backup big, and they found an affordable one in 6'10" sharpshooter Mike Muscala.

Is this roster ready for a championship run now? Or will they regret not being more aggressive during trade season?

