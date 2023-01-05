Celtics Trade Targets with 2023 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away

0 of 3

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

For the first two months of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics enjoyed a charmed existence atop the entire basketball world.

The last month, though, has proved to be anything but charmed.

Tuesday night's 150-117 shellacking at the hands of the rebuilding (and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-less) Oklahoma City Thunder dropped Boston to 5-7 over its last dozen outings.

While a rocky 12-game stretch hardly sinks an entire season, it does suggest this roster could perhaps use an enhancement or two between now and the trade deadline on February 9.

If the Celtics' decision-makers agree with that assessment, it could make sense for them to pursue frontcourt depth. The following three bigs could all help fill a void on the interior.

