Magic Johnson: D'Angelo Russell Has 'Really Grown and Matured' Since 1st Lakers Stint

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has seen a different D'Angelo Russell from the one who started his career in purple and gold.

"I think D'Angelo has really grown and matured," Johnson said in an interview with For The Win's Bryan Kalbrosky. "He can score the basketball. He can pass the basketball. He doesn't turn it over a lot. That's what I like about him, too. That pick-and-roll with Anthony Davis is going to be special."

Russell spent his first two years in the NBA with the Lakers after they selected him second overall in the 2015 draft. He showed some promise during that time, averaging 14.3 points and 4.0 assists, but his initial stint is most remembered for the off-court drama he helped create.

Russell didn't win any friends inside the locker room when he recorded teammate Nick Young admitting to cheating on then-fiancee Iggy Azalea.

Los Angeles eventually traded the 6'4" playmaker to the Brooklyn Nets following the 2016-17 season.

A lot has transpired since then, and with age comes maturity. It stands to reason Russell is a lot more wise this time around.

The 26-year-old's impending free agency is likely a source of motivation as well. He's in the final year of the four-year, $117.3 million deal he finalized preceding his sign-and-trade to the Golden State Warriors.

The fact Russell is on his third team since then doesn't exactly bode well regarding his market value. That the Minnesota Timberwolves were content to move on was also somewhat surprising considering he's enjoying his most efficient scoring season ever. Through 57 games with Minnesota and L.A., he's shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from beyond the arc while pouring in 17.9 points per game.

There's probably nothing Russell can do the rest of the way to collect another max contract, but a strong finish helping the Lakers qualify for the playoffs is bound to help his earning power in the summer.