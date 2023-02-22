X

    Taylor Lewan Cut by Titans After 9 Seasons with Team; Saves $14.8M Under Salary Cap

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 22, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Taylor Lewan #77 of the Tennessee Titans runs onto the field against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Longtime Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan appeared to confirm on Twitter Wednesday that he was released from the team.

    Taylor Lewan @TaylorLewan77

    I hope I did enough to create something all the titan fans can be proud of, I love you all. <a href="https://t.co/n96Ms4uIsX">https://t.co/n96Ms4uIsX</a>

    The move would remove Lewan's $14.8 million cap hit for the 2023 season from Tennessee's books, per Spotrac, offering significant cap relief for the team.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

