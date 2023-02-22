X

    Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods, Among Titans Cuts Saving $37.9M in Cap Space

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 22, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Taylor Lewan #77 of the Tennessee Titans runs onto the field against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    The Tennessee Titans cut longtime left tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods and kicker Randy Bullock on Wednesday.

    Tennessee Titans @Titans

    Titans release LT Taylor Lewan, WR Robert Woods and K Randy Bullock

    Taylor Lewan @TaylorLewan77

    I hope I did enough to create something all the titan fans can be proud of, I love you all. <a href="https://t.co/n96Ms4uIsX">https://t.co/n96Ms4uIsX</a>

    Robert Woods @robertwoods

    Free!

    Linebacker Zach Cunningham reportedly has also been cut by the Titans, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Tennessee has yet to confirm that move.

    The moves took Lewan's and Woods' $14.8 million and $12 million salary-cap hits off Tennessee's books for the 2023 season, per Spotrac, offering significant relief. Bullock's release saved $2.1 million, while moving on from Cunningham will save $8.9 million, per Spotrac.

    Ben Arthur @benyarthur

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> have cleared $37.9 million in cap space (so far) today <a href="https://t.co/K8WZyRIs3j">https://t.co/K8WZyRIs3j</a>

    Given the cap implications, none of the three moves came as a shock. Lewan in particular, however, had become a fixture for the Titans over the years.

    The 31-year-old was the team's first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft and played left tackle. While injuries have limited him in recent years—he's missed 34 games in the past four seasons—he was one of the better left tackles in the sport from 2016-18, earning three straight Pro Bowl bids.

    Woods, 30, was acquired for a sixth-round pick by the Titans last offseason after Julio Jones was released and before the questionable decision to trade A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. Alongside Treylon Burks, whom Tennessee drafted using the first-round pick it received in the Brown deal, Woods was expected to lead the passing attack.

    That didn't exactly pan out. Combined, Woods and Burks didn't match Brown's production:

    • Brown: 88 catches, 1,496 yards, 11 TD
    • Woods: 53 catches, 527 yards, 2 TD
    • Burks: 33 catches, 444 yards, 1 TD 
    • Woods and Burks: 86 catches, 971 yards, 3 TD

    So, after just one season with Tennessee, Woods is out the door.

    Bullock, 33, spent the last two seasons with the Titans, hitting 43 of 51 field-goal attempts and 70 of 73 extra-point attempts. He struggled from 40-49 yards, however, missing seven in 21 tries.