Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods, Among Titans Cuts Saving $37.9M in Cap Space

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans cut longtime left tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods and kicker Randy Bullock on Wednesday.

Linebacker Zach Cunningham reportedly has also been cut by the Titans, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Tennessee has yet to confirm that move.

The moves took Lewan's and Woods' $14.8 million and $12 million salary-cap hits off Tennessee's books for the 2023 season, per Spotrac, offering significant relief. Bullock's release saved $2.1 million, while moving on from Cunningham will save $8.9 million, per Spotrac.

Given the cap implications, none of the three moves came as a shock. Lewan in particular, however, had become a fixture for the Titans over the years.

The 31-year-old was the team's first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft and played left tackle. While injuries have limited him in recent years—he's missed 34 games in the past four seasons—he was one of the better left tackles in the sport from 2016-18, earning three straight Pro Bowl bids.

Woods, 30, was acquired for a sixth-round pick by the Titans last offseason after Julio Jones was released and before the questionable decision to trade A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. Alongside Treylon Burks, whom Tennessee drafted using the first-round pick it received in the Brown deal, Woods was expected to lead the passing attack.

That didn't exactly pan out. Combined, Woods and Burks didn't match Brown's production:

Brown: 88 catches, 1,496 yards, 11 TD

Woods: 53 catches, 527 yards, 2 TD

Burks: 33 catches, 444 yards, 1 TD

Woods and Burks: 86 catches, 971 yards, 3 TD

So, after just one season with Tennessee, Woods is out the door.

Bullock, 33, spent the last two seasons with the Titans, hitting 43 of 51 field-goal attempts and 70 of 73 extra-point attempts. He struggled from 40-49 yards, however, missing seven in 21 tries.