ESPN: Bronny James 'Developing into Arguably the Best Perimeter Defender' in HS Class

Bronny James' 2024 NBA draft stock is on the rise.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN released his latest 2024 mock draft Wednesday, with LeBron James' eldest son being taken with the No. 10 overall pick. That's a massive rise for the high school senior, who came into his final year at Sierra Canyon considered a fringe draft pick.

Givony wrote James is "developing into arguably the best perimeter defender in his high school class while making strides in his perimeter shooting and playmaking ability."

Bronny is currently the No. 33 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the top remaining uncommitted prospect in his class. Ohio State, USC and Oregon are considered among the favorites to land him if he decides to go the college route.

Scouts may view Bronny as a better NBA player than a college prospect. His continued development as a two-way player, particularly his defensive and shooting abilities, will attract teams as three-and-D specialists continue to be emphasized across the league.

The rising status of his son may wind up complicating LeBron James' long-term plans. The NBA's all-time leading scorer has spoken openly about wanting to continue playing until Bronny makes the NBA and has not made it a secret he wants to play with his son.

If Bronny winds up being a lottery pick, LeBron may have to decide whether his desire to play alongside his son outweighs a desire to compete in his final NBA seasons.