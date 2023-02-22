RG3: Ravens 'Willing to Be Patient' with Lamar Jackson amid Contract, Trade Rumors

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens aren't going to force Lamar Jackson to make any quick decisions as the two sides try to figure out a resolution to the 2019 NFL MVP's contract situation.

Appearing on Get Up, ESPN NFL analyst Robert Griffin III explained the Ravens are "willing to be patient" with Jackson.

"I know one thing for sure after being his teammate for three years, and Lamar Jackson is going to do what Lamar Jackson wants to do, and he doesn't care what anybody thinks about it," Griffin added.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported on Feb. 11 that the Ravens intend to use the franchise tag on Jackson, but they could be tempted to trade him for a "windfall of draft picks."

Jackson's contract has been one of the biggest talking points in the NFL over the past 12 months. He turned down multiple offers from the Ravens last offseason, including a six-year, $250 million deal that included more guaranteed money than Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray got on their extensions.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens "balked" at Jackson's desire to get a fully guaranteed contract similar to the five-year, $230 million deal Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns.

There remains no indication the Ravens will budge about fully guaranteeing a deal for Jackson.

Jackson has made a series of posts on social media that have been interpreted as messages to the Ravens, including this in his Instagram story on Monday:

Jackson missed the final six games of the 2022 season, including the playoffs, because of a knee injury suffered in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos.

Following the Ravens' 24-17 wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, several players voiced their support for Jackson returning to the team in 2023.

"You can't let a guy like him go," Calais Campbell told reporters on Jan. 16. "I know it's football, and there's always some new exciting toy, new exciting kid that has potential to go out there and be great. but this is a for-sure, a known. You know Lamar Jackson is an incredible player. I think it's in the best interests of the Ravens' organization to give him a long-term contract, make him our guy."

It seems unlikely Jackson will hit free agency this offseason. The Ravens have the ability to use the franchise tag to retain the 26-year-old.

The non-exclusive tag will cost them $32.4 million in 2023, but it would give other teams the ability to negotiate a long-term deal with Jackson. If he signed an offer sheet with another club, the Ravens would have to match or they would receive two first-round draft picks back if they let him go.

The Ravens could also use the exclusive franchise tag, which CBS Sports' Joel Corry noted projects to be worth $45.25 million. The exclusive tag would limit Jackson to negotiating with only the Ravens, but the team could still trade him after he signs the one-year tender.

If the Ravens believe there's no way to strike a long-term deal with Jackson, they could look to trade him.

Since Jackson took over as the Ravens' starter in Week 11 of the 2018 season, they have been one of the most successful teams in the NFL with a 45-16 record in his 61 starts. He has thrown for 12,209 yards, run for 4,437 yards and accounted for 125 touchdowns in his career.