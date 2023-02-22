ESPN: No 'Sense' Giants Willing to Overpay Daniel Jones amid $45m Contract Rumors

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The New York Giants aren't going to be pressured into paying Daniel Jones more than they believe he's worth.

Appearing on Get Up, ESPN's Jeff Darlington said he doesn't get the "sense" from speaking to people with the team that the Giants will overpay to keep Jones this offseason:

"I think that every GM looks at their quarterback scenario from a game of leverage. Who's going to come after him? Who's going to pay him more? If we ultimately franchise tag him and put the non-exclusive of $32 million, is anybody going to be willing to give up two first-round picks?

"And right now, the Giants are looking at him saying, 'Yes, we want you as part of this organization. Yes, we believe you can succeed. But before we go paying you $45 million, if you want to go play on the franchise tag and we go that route, cool. But Brian Daboll took you a very long way this year.' And it's not that they're saying that he needs to be appreciative of that. They're saying that they believe in their head coach, they believe in their quarterback, but to a degree. And ultimately, I think that they'll continue to negotiate with Daniel Jones. I just think that they'll go franchise tag before they go overpaying him. By overpaying him, I mean, honestly, really I think anything above $40 million."

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Monday that Jones could be seeking "as much as" $45 million per season on an extension with the Giants.

According to Florio, Jones recently switched agencies from CAA to Athletes First, and CAA agreed to waive a five-day waiting period typically required before signing to a new agent because he is seeking more in a deal than his previous representatives were able to get.

The Giants had the ability to keep Jones on his rookie contract for one more season, but they opted to decline his fifth-year option for 2023 last April. He would have been guaranteed $22.4 million if they exercised the option.

It was a reasonable move at the time. Jones threw for 8,398 yards, 45 touchdowns, 29 interceptions, lost 28 fumbles and was sacked 105 times in 38 appearances over his first three seasons.

First-year head coach Brian Daboll unlocked some of the potential in Jones that made him the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He threw for 3,205 yards, ran for 708 yards and accounted for 22 touchdowns to help the Giants make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

In the Giants' 31-24 playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings, Jones accounted for 379 yards and threw two touchdown passes.

If the Giants don't want to give Jones a multiyear contract for $45 million per season, they can use the franchise tag to keep him from hitting free agency. The one-year tender will only cost the team $32.4 million in 2023.

There aren't a lot of obvious better options for the Giants at quarterback next season. There's no indication they might be in the trade market for someone like Aaron Rodgers. Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr are the best free agents available, but the upside with Jones is higher because he offers a rushing ability they don't possess.

Using the tag for Jones would also give the Giants one more year to evaluate his progress and make sure the 2022 season wasn't a fluke. If he continues to play well and takes steps forward as a passer next season, the Giants likely wouldn't have any problem paying him what he wants.