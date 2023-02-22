TMZ: LAFC Star Kellyn Acosta's Watches Stolen from Home; Police Consider 'Inside Job'

Jenny Chuang/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Los Angeles Football Club star Kellyn Acosta had three watches stolen from his house last week.

Per TMZ Sports, the thieves broke into Acosta's home in Los Angeles and "allegedly rummaged through the house" before making off with three of his Rolex watches.

TMZ noted the watches appear to be the only items taken, and police are not ruling out the possibility that this was an "inside job." The situation is still being investigated.

Acosta has not commented on the incident.

The 27-year-old Acosta is entering his second season with LAFC. He appeared in 32 of the club's 34 games in 2022, scoring two goals. LAFC won the MLS Cup for the first time, defeating the Philadelphia Union in the final.

Prior to joining L.A., Acosta had stints with FC Dallas and the Colorado Rapids. The Texas native has scored 18 career goals in MLS play.

Acosta has also been a member of the United States men's national team since 2016. He played in his first FIFA World Cup last year, appearing in games against Iran and Wales in the group stage.

Acosta and L.A. will begin their defense of the MLS Cup title on Saturday against the L.A. Galaxy.