Steelers' Top Players to Consider for Franchise Tag, RFA Contract Tenders

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two weeks to figure out if they want to use the franchise tag in the 2023 NFL offseason.

The window for its use opened on Tuesday, and the Steelers have a few realistic candidates to place the tag on before it closes on March 7.

The Pittsburgh defense could be the target of the franchise tag because of the players set to hit free agency. The team will most likely focus more on franchise-tag decisions over tendering restricted free agents since it only has three players eligible for the latter.

However, the Steelers must weigh if the decision is the right one given their current salary-cap situation.

Pittsburgh is right below the salary cap at the moment, per Spotrac, and a franchise-tag deal at a larger price point may hurt the team's offseason approach.