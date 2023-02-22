49ers' Brock Purdy Expected to be Ready for 2023 Season Despite Likely UCL Surgery

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy reportedly received some good news on Tuesday.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Purdy is expected to be ready in time for the 2023 season despite impending surgery. Pelissero noted that he was recommended to postpone the procedure, but they will reconvene early next month to schedule a UCL repair.

Purdy's surgery, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday, is reportedly delayed because of ongoing inflammation in his elbow. Pelissero added that holding off on the procedure "doesn't change the timeline much" and is the "prudent course of action" to ensure he recovers to 100 percent.

The plan is for Purdy to receive an internal brace to stabilize the ligament. He spoke about the procedure earlier this month, acknowledging that there was a possibility that the injury was more severe and would require reconstruction.

"Everyone's saying it would be the best for just my career moving forward to get the surgery and get the repair with an internal brace," Purdy said. "Still, there could be some question as to getting a hybrid surgery, which is reconstruction with the internal brace. So, we're going into it thinking the repair with the internal brace, for sure. All the surgeons have said that and that's what we're hoping for and get a six-month recovery in and be ready to [training] camp."

The 23-year-old suffered the injury in San Francisco's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy had enjoyed a promising rookie season after being thrust into action because of injuries to quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Lance is also recovering from a broken ankle, and Garoppolo is set to become a free agent. It's important for 49ers to have Purdy ready sooner rather than later just in case he's needed once again to lead the offense.