Commanders Rumors: Daron Payne Expected to be Given Franchise Tag

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Daron Payne is coming off one of the most productive seasons of his career, and the Washington Commanders aren't willing to let him go easily.

According to The Athletic's Ben Standig, the Commanders are expected to use their franchise tag on Payne, who is a free agent this offseason.

Payne enjoyed a breakout campaign in which he played all 17 games and recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks along with 32 total tackles, 18 for loss, five passes defended and a fumble recovery. With their stalwart defensive tackle leading the way, the Commanders ranked third in total defense (304.6 YPG) and seventh in scoring defense (20.2 PPG).

The 13th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Payne played the 2022 season on the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, which paid him $8.5 million. He proved his worth to be well beyond that number, and he likely would draw substantial interest on the open market.

During Super Bowl week, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons told PFT Live he hopes his team signs Payne. Now, it appears that is no longer a possibility for the Commanders' NFC East rivals.

If Payne and Washington can't come to an agreement on a long-term deal, the franchise tag will officially be placed on him on March 7. If the tag is applied by that point, both sides will have until July 15 to negotiate a contract extension before Payne would have to play the 2023 season under the tender. The franchise tag for defensive tackles is worth $18.9 million.