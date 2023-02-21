X

    Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Says He Should Make 100% Recovery After Swimming Accident

    Erin WalshFebruary 21, 2023

    SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 09: Running back Peyton Hillis #33 of the New York Giants looks on prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 9, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
    Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

    Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis revealed Tuesday via social media that he's expected to make a full recovery after saving his two children from drowning at a beach in Pensacola, Florida, last month.

    Hillis tweeted a thank you to everyone, including his medical team, for their support in his recovery:

    Peyton Hillis @thepeytonhillis

    Thank you for all your love and prayers🙏🏻 <a href="https://t.co/VnrCmKWjlN">pic.twitter.com/VnrCmKWjlN</a>

