Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Says He Should Make 100% Recovery After Swimming Accident

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis revealed Tuesday via social media that he's expected to make a full recovery after saving his two children from drowning at a beach in Pensacola, Florida, last month.

Hillis tweeted a thank you to everyone, including his medical team, for their support in his recovery:

