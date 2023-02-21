Report: Jets Told Derek Carr He Could Be 1st-Ballot Hall of Famer If He Wins in NY

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The New York Jets didn't hold back in their sales pitch to free-agent quarterback Derek Carr.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Tuesday the AFC East team told Carr that he could become a first-ballot Hall of Famer if he comes to New York:

While that seems rather outlandish on the surface, the idea is surely that winning a Super Bowl in the biggest market in the country would be quite the boost for his Hall of Fame chances. After all, Eli Manning had as many Pro Bowl appearances in his entire career as Carr's four to this point but is likely on his way to Canton, Ohio, in large part because of the two Lombardi Trophies he won in the Big Apple.

The Jets were 7-10 last season but started Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco under center.

That's not exactly a list of future Hall of Famers, and better quarterback play likely would have landed the team in the playoffs. New York's defense was fourth in yards and points allowed per game, and there are some talented young playmakers on offense in Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, among others.

Finding the right answer at quarterback could be the only thing missing for the Jets, and they clearly think Carr is the solution if they are pitching the Hall of Fame to him during their offseason meetings.

There is plenty to like about Carr, including his four Pro Bowl selections and four seasons with more than 4,000 passing yards.

However, he is also just 63-79 as a starter and never won a playoff game in nine seasons for the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. He also saw his numbers drop off from 2021 to 2022 even though the Raiders added star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Carr completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2021 before completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 picks this past season.

New York sees the Hall of Fame in Carr's future, but he would surely be focused initially on winning a playoff game for the first time in his career if he chose the Jets.