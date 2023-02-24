Building the Perfect College Football Offense in 2023

0 of 11

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Bleacher Report is on a quest to bring you the perfect college football team for the 2023 season. We rolled out the defense yesterday, and now it's the offense's turn.

This is an unstoppable group that includes a Heisman Trophy winner, a duo of dynamite pass-catchers who happen to be real-life teammates and an offensive line that would shut down any pass rush you could throw at it.

We're going to throw it around, but we've also got a running back (who may anger an exceptional Big Ten team) that we can rely on, too. That's right: Blake Corum didn't quite make the cut, though he'd be our No. 2 runner if we were allowed to carry two.

How good is this team? Neither Corum nor North Carolina superstar quarterback Drake Maye made the list. Both received heavy consideration, as did a slew of worthy receivers like USC's Dorian Singer and Mario Williams, Arizona's Jacob Cowing, Oregon's Troy Franklin and Texas' Xavier Worthy.

Those who did make the list are exceptional in their own right, and good luck stopping them.