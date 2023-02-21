X

    MLB Rumors: Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks Engaged in Long-Term Contract Talks

    Doric SamFebruary 21, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on from at home plate against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on October 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    Arizona Diamondbacks rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll has yet to play a full season in the majors, but the team is already hoping to lock him up for the foreseeable future.

    According to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, "the Diamondbacks have engaged Carroll in conversations about a long-term contract." However, Piecoro added that "details about the negotiations are not known and a deal does not appear imminent."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.