MLB Rumors: Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks Engaged in Long-Term Contract Talks

Arizona Diamondbacks rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll has yet to play a full season in the majors, but the team is already hoping to lock him up for the foreseeable future.

According to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, "the Diamondbacks have engaged Carroll in conversations about a long-term contract." However, Piecoro added that "details about the negotiations are not known and a deal does not appear imminent."

