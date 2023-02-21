Ravens' Lamar Jackson 'Underrated as a Passer,' New OC Todd Monken Says

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

New Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who is replacing Greg Roman, had high praise for veteran quarterback Lamar Jackson while speaking with reporters Tuesday.

Monken said Jackson has an "elite" skillset, adding that he thinks the signal-caller is "underrated as a passer," per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Jackson has always been known for his ability to move the ball with his legs. He posted back-to-back 1,000-plus yard rushing seasons in 2019 and 2020 and has rushed for at least 695 yards in each of his five seasons.

The 26-year-old hasn't been nearly as effective in the passing game, though in 2019 he proved he was capable of moving the ball in the air, having completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns against six interceptions in 15 games.

Jackson's passing numbers have regressed since then, though it's worth noting Baltimore needs to make some upgrades at receiver. If the franchise can bring in an elite wideout, it's possible Jackson's passing numbers could improve in 2023 and beyond.

However, the Ravens still need to sign Jackson to a new contract as he's set to become a free agent when the new league year begins on March 15. If he's not re-signed, Monken will be working with a different quarterback.